JEFFERSONVILLE — A man charged with the 2018 death of a Jeffersonville woman is scheduled to go to trial July 7, which is expected to be the first trial in Clark County since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in March.
Leevi Emery, 35, is charged with the July 2018 murder of 29-year-old Stevie Cornett, who was found dead from “sharp force injuries to the body” at a residence in the 700 block of Chestnut Street in Jeffersonville, the News and Tribune previously reported.
Cornett’s body was found by her father, who discovered her hidden in a crawlspace inside the home Aug. 6. Investigators put her death at 10 days prior, based in part on when she last had contact with others.
Emery, who had been friends with Cornett’s father for several years, was identified as a suspect early in the case and arrested the same day Cornett’s father made the call. He was charged Aug. 12 after forensic evidence including DNA, fingerprint and blood samples were returned. Cornett’s father, who was in jail during the time police say she died, has been ruled out as a suspect by police.
Evidence collected included Cornett’s blood found inside the home in Emery’s fingerprints and on clothing police believe belonged to him, which was discarded nearby, court records show.
“That was clear and convincing evidence that not only was Mr. Emery in the house, but that he had to have been there with her at the time of her death,” Jeffersonville Detective Todd Hollis, lead on the case, said during a 2018 news conference.
Lead defense attorney Mickey Weber said his client, Emery, maintains that he didn’t have anything to do with Cornett’s death.
“From everything he’s given me, Stevie was alive and well when he saw her last,” Weber said Monday. He added that there is no evidence that clearly establishes how or when Cornett died.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions,” he said.
Emery’s trial has been continued several times since the first set date of February 2019. Most recently, he was scheduled to go to trial in April, which was postponed due to restrictions from COVID-19. Under orders from the Indiana Supreme Court, Clark County and other counties around the state temporarily suspended jury trials and other court proceedings that didn’t directly impact defendant’s rights or community or victim safety.
With new court dates, Emery is expected to be the first trial in the county since some restrictions have been lifted, but it won’t be back to business as usual right away. During a pretrial conference Monday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4, state and defense attorneys addressed with the court logistics of the trial, while maintaining the safety of jurors and staff during the ongoing pandemic.
Court staff confirmed that jury selection will be at the Marshall Center, a Greater Clark County Schools facility, to ensure that jurors can maintain social distancing. At this time, jury selection is expected to last two days.
To maintain that safety during the trial, the courtroom itself will serve as the jury room, so jurors are able to spread out. For this reason, the public will not be allowed to attend the trial in person. The audio is expected to be streamed live during court proceedings.
