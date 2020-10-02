NEW ALBANY — No drastic cuts are anticipated, but New Albany’s 2021 budget will be scaled back some compared to recent years.
The reduction in revenue was anticipated due to the pandemic. Some changes could occur before the New Albany City Council votes on first reading Monday night, but the general fund budget is estimated to be about $27.8 million in 2021, down from $28.281 million this year.
Police and fire funding accounts for more than $19.6 million of the estimated 2021 budget, and an additional appropriation or financing package may be approved next year to purchase at least one additional fire engine.
“We were able to make some cuts without reducing city services, however, some planned hires for 2020 will also go unfilled in 2021,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said Friday.
“Additionally, each department will see reductions in line items across the board.”
In addition to the budget, the council will also be voting Monday on setting salaries. There are no pay increases budgeted for city employees beyond workers in bargaining departments like fire and police who have annual raises built-in to their contracts.
Councilman Scott Blair said he would like to see something done for non-bargaining employees. Overall, he said, the budget appears to be solid and he plans on voting in favor of it.
“I think it’s been an obviously trying time, and we’re going to have a reduction in funding and so we have to best allocate the funds as best we can,” Blair said. “I think the administration has done a good job given the circumstances.”
Councilman Josh Turner said Friday he will likely vote against the budget if some changes aren’t made. Turner has proposed about $800,000 in cuts primarily in training and travel line items for the council and administration.
“I just don’t think it’s right for us to spend money when others are in the middle of hardships,” Turner said Friday. “If they don’t make any of those changes, I will be voting no to the budget because we can definitely do better with what we have.”
Turner said the city should look at doing more in the way of grants or loans for businesses during the pandemic. He added that the cuts could be needed to help pay for public safety expenses including in the fire department.
“We have two fire engines that are right at 20 years old that need to be replaced, two fire stations that are in disrepair, and only one fire boat of three that functions,” Turner said.
If the budget is approved on initial reading, changes can be made before a final vote is taken.
While he emphasized that “we’re not out of the woods”, Gahan credited the city in its handling of the pandemic.
“I feel like the elephant in the room is the coronavirus, and so far I feel like we’ve responded appropriately,” Gahan said.
Federal funding and additional Community Development Block Grant money have bolstered the city’s efforts in responding to COVID-19, he said.
The city’s reserves are in good shape, and Gahan said he’s “looking optimistically” at 2021 and 2022.
Monday’s meeting will be virtual via Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. Members of the public can sign-up to speak by emailing City Clerk Vicki Glotzbach no later than noon Monday at vglotzbach@cityofnewalbany.com.
Residents can also submit a letter to be read during the meeting by emailing it to the clerk by noon Monday. Letters should be limited to 350 words.
