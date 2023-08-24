CLARK COUNTY — The first West Nile Virus positive mosquito samples of the year were collected in downtown Jeffersonville and southwest Clarksville, the Clark County Health Department announced Thursday.
According to the health department, no human cases have been reported and it’s not unusual for mosquitos to test positive for the virus during this time of year. The virus is more prevalent in late summer and early fall due to increased outdoor activity.
Most people, about 8 of 10, do not develop symptoms after being infected with West Nile Virus, according to the health department. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and rash.
Health department officials emphasized that it’s important to prevent mosquito breeding sites and to avoid mosquito bites. They recommend using insect repellant and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants to prevent bites. When possible, they suggest to avoid being outside during dusk and dawn hours when mosquitos are most active.
Standing water creates ideal conditions for mosquito breeding, the health department warned.
The health department will continue its mosquito control efforts until freezing temperatures arrive, and will monitor for more samples of the virus.
TIPS TO RID YOUR COMMUNITY OF MOSQUITO BREEDING SITES
1. Clean rain gutters to allow water to flow freely.
2. Remove old tires or drill drainage holes in tires used for playground equipment.
3. Store plastic wading pools inside or turn them upside down when not in use.
4. Turn over or remove clay pots and plastic containers.
5. Dispose of all empty beverage containers, plastic wrappers, discarded toys, etc.
6. Check for trapped water in plastic or canvas tarps used to cover boats, pools, etc. Arrange the tarp to drain the water.
7. Pump out bilges in boats. Turn canoes and small boats upside down for storage.
8. Replace water in bird baths at least twice a week.
9. Remove pet food and water dishes that are not being used.
10. Flush livestock water troughs twice a week.
11. Don’t leave garbage can lids lying upside down. Be sure water does not collect in the bottom of garbage cans.
12. Flush water in the bottom of plant holders twice a week.
13. Fix dripping outside water faucets.
14. Turn wheelbarrows upside down when stored outside.
15. Check around construction sites or do-it-yourself improvements to ensure that proper backfilling and grading prevent drainage problems.
16. Check ornamental ponds, tree holes and water-holding low areas for mosquito larvae.
17. If ditches do not flow and contain stagnant water for one week or longer, they can produce large numbers of mosquitoes. Report such conditions to a Mosquito Control Office.
