NEW ALBANY — Five people are facing murder, burglary and robbery charges in the death of 25-year-old New Albany father Dajour Drones.
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said Demetrius L. Roberts, Zakarion Peters, Hannah Cushing, Cortlen Berry and an unnamed juvenile are charged in the man's death.
Each person is charged with three counts.
The News and Tribune reported Sept. 1 that police found a man dead from apparent gunfire after responding to the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue at about 2 a.m. that morning.
Lane said the murder charge comes with a sentence of 45 to 65 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. The Burglary Level 1 charge is punishable by a 20-to-40-year sentence in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
The robbery resulting in serious bodily injury charge comes with a 10-to-30-year prison sentence.
New Albany Police Department Chief Todd Bailey said four of the five individuals are in custody. Jail records show Cushing, Peters and Berry are being held in the Floyd County jail.
"All are in custody with the exception of one individual who’s currently being pursued," Bailey said, declining to name the suspect who isn't in custody.
Bailey and Lane thanked Floyd County residents for providing tips that led to arrests in this case.
This is a breaking story. Watch the News and Tribune for updates.
