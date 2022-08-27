MAGNOLIA FARMS — In the rolling hills of Clark County is a homestead of 50-plus acres that was honored this month by the State of Indiana as one of its Centennial Homesteads.
Raymond and Viola Schaefer were the first generation of what has now become a home for five generations of their descendants in an area of the county bounded by state roads 62 and 403 between Ind. 3 and Interstate 265.
The Schaefers, who were married in 1892, had owned the land, but in 1922, it officially became a homestead. To be named a Hoosier Homestead today, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
U.S. Census records show the 1920 population of Clark County at 29,381. The 2020 census recorded the county’s population at 121,093 over 372.9 square miles.
The Schaefers might be surprised today to see their farm surrounded by subdivisions with houses sprouting instead of the crops of times past. In 2021, the county issued 844 single-family building permits.
But, the Schaefers also probably would be smiling over the stewardship of their land by their descendants and the knowledge that those descendants always have lived on the land and continue to do so today.
Daniel Crump, the husband of the the Schaefer’s granddaughter, the late Luanne Weber Crump, and the Crumps’ son and wife, Matthew and Mythina Crump, and grandsons Ty and Cash are today’s stewards.
Crump, who married into the family after the Schaefers had passed away, knows every nook and cranny of the acreage and the details of the family history as he tends to the property and watches over the care of the 40-some head of cattle that roam the fields.
“The 1922 house was originally two houses,” he explained as he displayed the black and white photographs. “The house we’re in now is really the third house on the property.”
Crump said the 1922 house was put in place on the property by Raymond Schaefer, who used his mule teams to move and reposition the houses after his wife, Viola, objected to having the residence at the back of the property, worrying that no one could see the house that far back and would not come to visit.
“Black Diamond Quarry furnished little two-bedroom houses to employees to make sure they had a place to live while they worked for them,” Crump said, adding that when the nearby quarry closed, the company sold the houses, providing the opportunity for the Schaefers.
Since that time, as the children in the family grew up, more homes were added on the property so those offspring could remain.
Over the years, each generation made its living on the property maintaining farm life while working at other jobs to supplement income.
The early farm was known as Maple-Moo Farm, a title that reflected the cattle that were raised on the land and the maple trees that grew in abundance.
Cattle, chickens and turkeys were raised, gardens were grown and a floral business flourished. At one point, workers at the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant that was being built in the early 1940s became renters.
Luanne Crump renamed the property Magnolia Farms when the current main residence, built about seven years ago, was finished. She loved magnolia trees and the maple trees were aging and being lost, Dan Crump explained.
She also designed the current main house, adding special places to house the multitude of photos of the generations of the family and the farm.
“There is no intention of the land leaving this family,” Crump said.
Luanne’s perspective
During the years when weddings were celebrated on the grounds of the Maple Moo grounds before it became Magnolia Farms, Luanne Weber Crump gave tours to guests who came to buy herbs and other farm goods. The excerpt below is from a handout she left with the guests:
“Most of us have fond childhood memories...mine are of my grandparents and this old house. Perhaps that is why 50 years later I’m still here, in their home. My roots are just deep I guess.
“Some of my fondest memories are of my grandfather and I gathering eggs every morning. I remember putting my hands under those warm clucking birds to fetch my two eggs which I promptly took to the house for grandma to scramble.
“I remember how grandpa and I would pick cherries and blackberries filling old coffee cans tied to our belts and how in the fall his fingers and hands were stained black from shelling the black walnuts we had gathered and left in the driveway to be run over till they were dried and hulled.
“My grandpa always grew the biggest pink German tomatoes and always planted blue morning glories to climb the bailing wire to cover the old chicken coop in the corner of the back yard (gone now).
“He built me a marvelous playhouse when I was five years old, played the harmonica (I still have it) and every Friday he took me to town for a quarters worth of penny candy....WOW.
“My Grandma yielded her share of memories too. Number one rule was that she wanted to be called Grandmother, not Grandma. ... I remember climbing under the covers with her on story nights and her long flannel gowns. I remember Sunday dinners of roast beef and drinking tea on the porch in those 1950s aluminum tumblers that made your teeth hurt. I remember the two collie dogs and all of their puppies she raised...but mostly I remember Grandma in her red garden hat, busy in the yard.
“Grandma had beautiful gardens of roses, iris, giant mums (bigger than washtubs) and rows of bright orange poppies and hollyhocks alongside the house. Inside she had a sun porch filled with African violets and huge Boston ferns that sat on stands with the fronds hanging all the way to the floor. I’d play hide and seek under those ferns like they were my own private tents.
“After Grandma passed away her gardens passed away too. The Big Maple trees that were plants in the 1920s and the one huge male Holly tree are all that were left...just memories.
“I began to restore, rebuild, and reimagine my own gardens in 1995. We dug a small pond, built a garden, added another pond then another garden and so on and on...and we haven’t stopped yet.”
