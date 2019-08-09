SCOTT COUNTY — An early morning crash of a SUV in Scott County killed two men and three women. It happened around 2 a.m. Friday on the east side of Main Street, north of Scottsburg, according to newsgathering partner WAVE 3 News.
Sgt. Carey Huls, spokesman for the Indiana State Police Sellersburg post, said the SUV was the only vehicle involved. The SUV left the roadway and overturned multiple times throwing the five killed from the vehicle, according to Huls.
Two others in the SUV, a man and a woman, survived the crash and were flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
Huls said none of the seven people in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.
ISP says this is a rural area, and the road is shut down as they investigate.
According to Huls, the crash scene covers a large area. Investigators will launch a drone to get an aerial view of the scene as they work to determine the cause of the crash.
The names of the victims will not be released until next of kin are notified.
