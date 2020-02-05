NEW ALBANY — Five Southern Indiana attorneys are all hoping to be the next Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 judge, after current Judge Susan Orth recently announced she would not seek re-election.
Of the five who had filed by Tuesday afternoon, former New Albany City Attorney Matt Lorch was the only Democrat running for the seat, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s website. Attorneys Heather R. Archibald-Peters, Carrie K. Stiller, George A. Strieb Jr. and current Floyd County Deputy Prosecutor Evan Bardach all are Republican candidates hoping to make the cut in the May 5 primary.
“It looks like it’s going to be a pretty tight race, with the four of us,” Archibald-Peters said. “But I’m hoping that my wide array of experience in the legal field will set me apart from the other candidates.”
Archibald-Peters started as a certified legal intern in Marion County in 2001. After law school, she initially held the same position in Floyd County, working with then-prosecutor Stan Faith and current prosecutor Keith Henderson.
Currently, she handles criminal, family and civil law in her private practice.
“I’m hoping to bring those experiences to the bench in Floyd County to help the community as a whole in some of the areas we have issues with — mental health, drug use, family dynamics,” she said. “I think that I have the ability to do something good for Floyd County and look at each case coming before me with a mind towards rehabilitation and ultimately accountability in the criminal setting.”
Bardach, currently the first felony prosecutor in Floyd County, oversees all criminal cases in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1. He brings to the table eight years’ experience, including three as chief deputy prosecutor in Crawford County.
According to a news release, Bardach has “tried cases in front of numerous judges and works closely with law enforcement in Floyd, Harrison and Crawford counties, to bring those responsible to justice,” it reads.
“I am looking forward to continuing to serve the people of Floyd County,” he stated in the release. “I’ve dedicated my career to protecting the citizens of Southern Indiana and am excited for the opportunity to preside over Superior Court 1 for the next six years.”
Stiller said she is running because she wants to serve her community in a more involved way, and help carry the torch when Orth leaves after more than a decade and a half.
“Judge Orth...is an excellent judge,” Stiller said. “She has been really a bastion for civility, professionalism and strength in the courtroom, and her fair and balanced way that she has conducted that courtroom.
“For me, it was an inspiration to step up and try to carry her legacy forward.”
Stiller has more than 20 years’ experience in family law in Southern Indiana — a role which she said has given her experience across the board.
“Really with family law, you really touch on all areas of law,” she said, adding that what may set her apart from the other candidates is her independence.
“I am not a prosecutor, I have never been a criminal defense attorney either,” she said. “So I’m not going to be slanted to one side or the other in that regard...I think I will take a much more independent and neutral position.”
On the flip side, Strieb Jr. said it’s precisely his experience with different roles within the criminal justice system which gives him an advantage. He served as a public defender in Floyd County from 2006 to 2012, a time during which he represented William Clyde Gibson in a capital murder case. He’s also served as a prosecutor in Perry County.
“We need somebody with experience who knows how to do the civil side and the criminal side,” he said. “I have experience as a prosecutor and experience as a criminal defense attorney. I’ve also handled most of the family case law that she does also; guardianships, custody, I’ve done all of those, too.”
Strieb Jr. said if elected, he wants to continue policies put in place by Orth.
“I feel that I’m the best qualified candidate and I feel I can carry on what she’s doing,” he said. “I think we have some major issues still with drugs that needs to be addressed. I think low-risk offenders’ rehab is a course of action that should be something to consider.”
Lorch is currently the only Democrat running for the seat, though that could change if any more candidates file by the Friday deadline. He said he recognizes the weight of Superior 1, both as one of the heaviest criminal dockets in the county and also a fair amount of civil cases. It’s a role for which he said he’s well-prepared.
“Over the years, I’ve had extensive civil law experience ranging from divorce and custody cases to complex civil litigation,” Lorch said in a statement. “I have also handled many criminal matters and have served as a public defender in Harrison and Floyd counties. My diverse experience has put me in Superior 1 several days a week for years now. I am thoroughly familiar with how this court operates and am confident that I can carry on the level of service that Floyd County citizens have come to expect.”
He added that he believes there are big shoes to fill on that bench.
“I would welcome the opportunity to carry on the legacy of dedication and excellence on the bench started by Judge Richard Striegel and carried on by Judge Susan Orth,” Lorch said. “I look forward to the opportunity to meet with the citizens of Floyd County in the coming months to share with them my vision for carrying on this legacy.”
