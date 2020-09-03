LOUISVILLE — Heavy rain continues to be an issue early today, according to WAVE 3 News meteorologist Tawana Andrew.
A strong storm threat could cause flash flooding this morning, but heavy rain exits by late morning. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon.
Kentuckiana is expected to dry out during the evening hours, according to Andrew, but the cold front can drag additional showers through the region during the overnight hours. Temperatures fall into the 60s by Friday morning.
Pleasant weather is expected for the Kentucky Oaks race at Churchill Downs on Friday. While a few showers are possible early Friday morning, drier conditions are expected by the afternoon as less humid air rolls in behind the front. High clouds hover overhead as highs sit in the 70s. Temperatures should dip to near 60 in Louisville, and in the 50s elsewhere Friday night.
Expect mostly sunny skies and high in the upper 70s and low 80s for Derby Day on Saturday.
