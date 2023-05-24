INDIANAPOLIS – State Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) attended two ceremonial signings of bills that she championed this session. House Bill 1568, which allows qualified pharmacists to prescribe hormonal birth control, and Senate Bill 400, which addresses the health care provider shortage and removes some requirements of prior authorization, were signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday. Fleming, a retired OB/GYN, co-sponsored Senate Bill 400 and co-authored House Bill 1568 and has been a longtime advocate for pharmacist-prescribed birth control.
"Both of these bills will have a tremendous impact on public health in Indiana. By allowing pharmacists to provide women with birth control, we're going to see more Hoosier women be able to take control of their health and the well-being of their families by deciding if and when they get pregnant," Fleming said. "This is a blessing for many working, low-income and rural women who too often lack adequate access to health care providers. We have seen this policy work in other states, and I'm excited to see the impact it has in Indiana."
