State Representative Rita Fleming has filed for re-election, to continue to serve Indiana District 71.
Now in her second term, Fleming feels that she understands her constituents and their concerns, and strives for policy-making that benefits her constituents. "Here in southern Indiana, we are a reasonable, problem-solving group. We share core values of decency and respect for one another. We appreciate industriousness and self-sufficiency, but acknowledge a greater good can often be accomplished when working together. "
Fleming has authored and coauthored several bills that address deficiencies in education, lack of access to health care, and loopholes in consumer protection. She advocates for wise spending of state monies, investing in work-force training, especially in the skilled trades and health care. "We face critical shortages in these areas, so funding to expand opportunities for potential workers in these areas is thoughtful use of our money."
Fleming views herself as a moderate, willing to listen to others. "I welcome a close look at my voting record. I study issues carefully, talk with people both for and against a certain bill topic, and vote consistent with my principles, and what is best for my district and the state of Indiana. Too often we stand steadfastly polarized, rather than looking for where we have a commonality. We cannot always agree, but I can have a meaningful discussion and respect for others' points of views."
"We still have much to do, especially in overcoming the difficulties that many Hoosiers have encountered in the past two years. Health concerns, job changes, and challenges in the classroom will force us to create innovative, fair solutions that will make us stronger than ever. But I know we are up to the challenges, and I intend to move forward in the next term to meet these.”
