SOUTHERN INDIANA — After a recanvassing of votes, tallies from Clark County show State Rep. Rita Fleming beating opponent Scott Hawkins in the race for District 71 in the Indiana House of Representatives.
In the unofficial vote totals released Tuesday night, tallies from the Clark County Election Board showed Hawkins, a Republican, with a 35-vote lead in the tight race.
But after it was discovered that more than 1,700 votes were not included in the Tuesday night vote totals, a Friday meeting of the Clark County Election Board to recanvass the votes resulted in updated tallies, which show Democratic incumbent Fleming with a 155-vote lead in Clark County.
Between the vote totals for Clark and Floyd, as the district includes portions of both counties, Fleming has 9,299 votes compared to Hawkins’ 9,074,
In the unofficial results released Friday by the election board, Fleming received 9,153 votes, or 50.43%, and Hawkins, a Republican, received 9,998 votes, or 49.57%, in Clark County.
District 71 also includes a small part of New Albany. In Floyd County, Fleming received 146 votes, and Hawkins received 76 votes.
Following the recanvassing, Fleming said she is “very grateful to the election board,” adding she believes “they were thoughtful and fair and very careful to explain the process.”
“I think this is kind of a win for civility in politics and bipartisanship in government, because I ran on my bipartisan record, and that’s important to me, because I represent everybody in the district. I just have a lot of work to do now,” Fleming said.
“I told people I would work to lower healthcare costs and address issues that are really important to people right now.”
However, Hawkins said he does not plan to concede the District 71 race at this time. He plans to “see what action can be taken,” including seeking a recount.
“I’m sure there will be a recount given the closeness of the race,” he said.
The Clark County Election Board, a bipartisan board made up of Democrat Andrew Steele, Republican Mark Grube and Clark County Clerk Susan Popp spent hours recanvassing the votes during Friday’s public meeting to account for the discrepancies in the vote totals.
On Wednesday, Popp said she observed the discrepancy during the reconciliation process and brought the issue to the other election board members.
According to the election board, it appears that a memory card with vote totals was not recorded correctly to the computer system, but it is still unclear exactly what caused the issues Tuesday night.
Steele, the chairman of the election board, emphasized that the board is bipartisan and “not trying to hide anything.” He said the election board gathered Friday to show “that every vote that is cast is counted.”
“We have bipartisan teams opening and reviewing ballots and running them through,” Steele said. “Ballots weren’t lost or missing. So all the cards were collected from these machines and fed through the tabulator, and it’s our belief that the tabulator either didn’t get one of those cards or misrecorded its information.”
In total, 1,756 absentee ballots were missing from Tuesday night’s totals but are now included in the unofficial results released Friday from the Clark County Election Board.
Zachary Stewart, a Jeffersonville-based attorney representing Hawkins, said he is concerned about issues with “confidence in the electoral process” and “irregularities with this process.”
Stewart said they will be “considering all options available to us,”in terms of legal action, he said.
“This is just one step in the process,” Stewart said. “Obviously we are not satisfied with the results today, but we will be pursuing those concerns.”
The Clark County Election Board has until Nov. 21 to certify the election results with the state.
“That is when we will sign off on our final count,” Steele said. “The purpose of this right now is to make sure we have collected and tabulated everything correctly.
