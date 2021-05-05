JEFFERSONVILLE — State Rep. Rita Fleming responded to comments made by Jeffersonville City Council members during a Monday meeting in which the body took actions to account for a $1 million cut to the 2021 budget.
Due to an error in advertising the correct date for final approval of the budget, the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance rejected the fiscal plan. As a result, Jeffersonville is operating on its 2020 approved budget this year, which is about $1 million less than what was scheduled for 2021.
Instead of cutting services to reduce the budget, the council elected to use reserves to shore up departments. The council approved some of the initial reserves appropriations Monday.
During the meeting, councilmen Scott Hawkins and Matt Owen expressed disappointment in state officials for not helping Jeffersonville correct the budgetary issue.
“In fact, it seems to me there were actions taken to prevent us from being able to correct this clerical error,” Hawkins said.
“This is something where every time I think about it, I think I get a little angrier, and I'm not one that's very prone to anger.”
No specific state legislators were named by council members, but Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, represents the city in the Statehouse.
She said she spoke with DLGF Commissioner Wesley Bennett, who informed her there was no remedy available through the office to address the advertising error.
Fleming said she went on to speak with State Sen. Eric Bastler, a member of the appropriations committee, as well as State Rep. Daniel Leonard, chair of the rules and legislative procedures committee, about the Jeffersonville issue.
“I've relied on their knowledge and expertise, and they had no appetite whatsoever for allowing an exception to Jeffersonville to correct this mistake,” Fleming said.
Had the state legislature made an exception for Jeffersonville, what's to keep other cities, towns and counties from not being more careful with the legal advertising and processes for budgets, Fleming said.
“It's generally bad policy to use a local issue to set a precedent,” Fleming said.
According to the DLGF, the city advertised that passage of the 2021 budget would occur on Oct. 5, 2020. The budget was actually approved on Oct. 19, 2020, on third and final reading.
City officials contended that it was a slight mistake, that the budget was still approved in a public meeting and that the error wasn't egregious enough to cost Jeffersonville $1 million.
While the city is in sound fiscal shape and has reserves to account for the cut, reverting to the 2020 budget did affect Jeffersonville, Hawkins said Monday.
He pointed to negotiations with fire and police.
City leaders had requested state officials intervene to keep Jeffersonville from losing $1 million. Bennett stated in a response letter to the city that without a state statute to call upon, the only option available would be for Jeffersonville to seek an adjustment for its 2022 maximum levy.
Based on the timing of the budget rejection, Fleming said it would have been difficult to address the issue in this year's legislative session.
After researching the potential affects of the cut, Fleming said she didn't believe the loss would cause any disruptions in service or major problems for city departments.
“I did not dismiss the council and the mayor's concerns. I really gave it due diligence and that's my job as a state representative,” she said. “I love my city and I love my district that I represent, but we have to do things the right way.”
She added that “it's important that procedures and rules be followed or our government would run amok, and we can't let that happen.”
“Our public knows we are not perfect,” Fleming said. “There is a certain degree of honor in acknowledging a mistake, then working fairly and expeditiously to correct it.”
