SOUTHERN INDIANA — Sixteen acres of flood control property in Clarksville is being donated to River Heritage Conservancy Inc. for ORIGIN Park. The land, home to a variety of wildlife, is at the intersection of Croghan Street and Emery Crossing.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, chair of the Jeffersonville/Clarksville Flood Control District, made the announcement last week.
“The District is pleased to continue advancing its partnership with River Heritage Conservancy Inc. through this land dedication," Moore stated in a news release.
The District’s provision of this land to the future park, Moore noted, is focused on delivering three measurable benefits to the region and its rate payers:
• First, the land will absorb flood waters from the Ohio River, thus helping protect levees and communities.
• Second, the land will be conserved as a hardwood wetland in perpetuity. This type of habitat functions as sanctuary for over 50 species of migratory songbirds that pass through the region annually.
• Finally, by joining with the non-profit Conservancy, the District is helping leverage finite public and private resources necessary to bring a world-class and iconic public park to the Ohio River’s North Shore communities.
“We are so thankful for the partnership with the Jeffersonville/Clarksville Flood Control District that made this contribution of lands possible,” Scott Martin, executive director of the River Heritage Conservancy, stated. “These lands contain some of future ORIGIN Park’s most dynamic natural resources. Peregrine falcons, barred owls, beaver and mink all call this land home.
“It has also been the site of human habitation for over 10,000 years. We are honored to sustain conservation of these special lands as part of ORIGIN Park,” he said.
ORIGIN Park is a 600-acre park plan developed by River Heritage Conservancy Inc., a 501c (3) organization dedicated to the creation, maintenance and preservation of exceptional, world-class, public landscapes on the North Shore of the Ohio River in Southern Indiana. For more information on the park, visit www.originpark.org.
