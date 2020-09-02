NEW ALBANY — The pandemic and civil unrest have dominated the collective attention of the nation this year, but New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said there’s another crisis facing the country that shouldn’t be ignored.
Global warming and climate change remain issues that need to be addressed through action, Gahan said Wednesday.
Last week, the mayor attended the virtual event Climate Leadership Summit, which was sponsored by Earth Charter Indiana. It included a mayors roundtable and several presentations including sessions hosted by the Purdue Climate Change Research Center and professors with Indiana University.
“I thought it was very helpful, and very informative,” Gahan said. “The overall message is that Indiana is warmer, and Indiana is wetter.”
Communities have their own challenges to deal with when it comes to climate change, and Gahan said New Albany is no different.
“The biggest concern about climate change in a city like New Albany is high water,” Gahan said.
“That presents all kinds of problems for a municipality that’s not ready to deal with it.”
Gahan believes New Albany has made substantial efforts to thwart flooding.
In 2014, the New Albany Stormwater Department completed three projects through a $6 million bond. A culvert was replaced under Grant Line Road in an area prone to flooding, a detention basin was constructed north of Meide Drive and a trunk line and additional catch basins were installed in the Reno Drive and Market Street area.
In recent years New Albany has also spent $2.5 million to rehabilitate all of its flood pumps and added six backup diesel generators for its levee system.
“Most of our concern for climate change is to make sure we can do everything we can do to protect the city from flood and stormwater damage,” Gahan said.
Beyond flooding precautions, he also mentioned the addition of bike lanes and sidewalks, the installation of an electric car charger at the New Albany Farmers Market and the earmarking of $90,000 for restoration and maintenance of the city’s tree canopy as other efforts being taken to promote sustainable practices and to help the environment.
Based on what he said was discussed during the conference, Gahan said New Albany compares favorably with other Indiana cities when it comes to fighting and adapting to climate change.
“We’re doing what we can with the resources that we have available to combat climate change and to be ready for floods,” he said.
Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute released in August released its latest Hoosier Life Survey.
The report focused on major metropolitan areas and the views some residents have about climate change.
Fifty-five percent of those surveyed in New Albany and Jeffersonville said they knew someone who had sustained property damage as the result of flooding or had directly experienced it themselves.
Seventy-nine percent believe climate change is happening and 29 percent believe it is entirely or mostly caused by human activities.
Gahan said Citizens’ Climate Lobby New Albany was instrumental in pushing for his attendance at the summit. He credited the local organization for its efforts to keep climate change on the minds of not just residents, but also elected officials.
In a news release issued last week, Heather Swinney, co-founder of Citizens’ Climate Lobby New Albany, referenced the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s declaration that the first half of 2020 was the second hottest on record.
“Whether we are paying attention or not, carbon emissions are continuing to climb and so are temperatures,” she said.
