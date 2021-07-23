NEW ALBANY — Almost a dozen people residing along Silver Creek Drive submitted requests to the New Albany City Council asking that stormwater problems in the neighborhood be addressed.
Those requests were submitted by email and read into the record Thursday during a virtual public input session. The council hosted the event to garner feedback on how the city should spend portions of the $16.83 million its receiving through the federal American Relief Plan.
While a few other residents at the meeting requested that some of the money be used on quality-of-place projects, feeding the homeless and assisting with healthy food options in the city's downtown, flooding problems were by far the most mentioned issues during the session.
“Due to age and poor infrastructure planning, we're constantly being flooded,” wrote Pam Downs, who lives along Silver Creek Drive.
“We need real stormwater removal, not the antiquated system we have now.”
Flooding in the neighborhood has been an ongoing problem. In March, multiple residents cited issues with water pooling in their yards and entering their homes.
District 5 Councilman Josh Turner represents that area of New Albany. He said the residents' concerns are valid, and that hopefully city leaders will take action.
Turner said a big takeaway from the session was the lack of representation from the public. He faulted the city administration for not doing more to advertise the event. There was a required advertisement listed in the News and Tribune, but Turner said officials should have done more to encourage attendance and feedback.
“The city really did not do the citizens any justice by the way they advertised this meeting,” he said Friday. “It doesn't hurt to take a simple step and publicize it on social media so that people have a chance to speak.”
Most of the residents who spoke or submitted emails for the record reside in District 5, and Turner said that's likely because he posted about the meeting on his social media pages.
“You can see the obvious difference based on how many people from my district were at the meeting,” he said.
Though two of the council members are also members of the body, the five-member New Albany Redevelopment Commission is the group that will vote on ARP spending. The majority of the council voted to cede its authority to the commission.
Some of the funds have already been sent to local nonprofits, but the majority of the money has yet to be earmarked. Council President Greg Phipps said Thursday that the commission is expected to have some public input sessions in the coming weeks.
