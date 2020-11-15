INDIANAPOLIS — The number of deaths from COVID-19 grew by one in both Floyd and Clark counties in the latest report issued Sunday by the Indiana Department of Health issued Sunday. Floyd County has experienced 75 deaths and Clark County 73.
A total of 4,660 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 22 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
Health officials reported Sunday that 6,844 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state and private laboratories. That brings to 251,597 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark County reported 117 new cases, for a total of 4,263. Floyd County had 42 new cases, pushing its total to 2,637.
To date, 1,938,289 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,917,951 on Saturday. A total of 3,536,082 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
