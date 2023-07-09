Saturday, Aug. 12, will mark The Floyd Central Alumni Association’s 13th Annual Hall of Fame Banquet.
The banquet will be held at Floyd Central High School. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a social gathering and silent auction, followed by the buffet meal and program. Tickets are $40 each or a table of eight for $320. Deadline for tickets is Aug. 3. Ticket requests to FCAAHallofFametickets@gmail.com with payment sent to FC Alumni Association, 6575 Old Vincennes Road, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119.
Inductees are:
Linda Book (’73), Derek Cook (’01), Jerry Hale (’71), Charlotte Wisman Ipsan (’82) and Tom Weatherston (Theatre/Faculty). The Distinguished Highlander Award will go to Vicki Snow Hays.
Family, friends, and the community, are invited to attend. We are aware that Tom Weatherston will be unable to attend, however, his contributions and service to Floyd Central High School, and to the community, will be recognized. For questions call Donna Riley 812-989-5233.
