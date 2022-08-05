The Floyd Central Alumni Association is gearing up for its 12th annual Hall of Fame banquet to honor alumni.
The honorees to be inducted this year are Brian “Ozzy” Gibson class of 1984; Kelly Mulloy Myers class of 1986; Roger Whaley, Floyd Central former teacher; John Marsh, Floyd Central past principal.
The Distinguished Highlanders this year are Courtney Jo Sherrell Johnson, Class of 2000, and Tyler Sherrell, Class of 2003.
Brian “Ozzy” Gibson
Gibson is a 1984 graduate of Floyd Central who went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
He joined the Louisville Police Department in 1989 where training officers began to call him Ozzy and the name has carried on through his professional career. He retired in 2016 as the Deputy Chief and as a Colonel.
While with the police department he was a training officer, detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Major and spent eight years on the SWAT team.
In 2019 the Metro Louisville mayor asked Ozzy to become the intern Chief of Public Safety overseeing the Animal Shelter, Metro Corrections, Louisville Fire Department, Public Works, Fleet & Facilities and Metro Safe/ EMS.
When COVID 19 emerged, Ozzy joined the Operational team. He is now the chief of public services as well as the Executive Director of the Louisville Riverport Authority.
Kelly Mulloy Myers
Myers is a 1986 graduate of Floyd Central. She received a bachelor of arts from Indiana University, completed her Juris Doctor at University of Cincinnati College of Law and earned a Master of Arts in Labor and Employment Relations from the University of Cincinnati.
Myers was one of the first attorneys in the state of Ohio to be certified by the Ohio state bar association as a specialist in labor and employment law. She is the managing partner at Freking, Myers and Reul, a civil rights litigation firm whose mission is to advocate on behalf of working people.
She is an active member of the National Employment Lawyers Association and the Cincinnati Employment Lawyers Association. Myers has also been recognized by Best Lawyers in America as a 2021 Lawyer of the Year for her work, and by Law and Politics Magazine as one of the top 50 women attorneys in Ohio.
Roger Whaley
Whaley was a part of the original staff that opened Floyd Central High School in 1967. While there he taught Economics and was the first instructor of WNAS radio at FCHS and developed the audio-visual department for the school.
He was promoted to the school corporation’s central office as the Director of Instructional Materials where he managed the largest film library in southern Indiana and supervised school libraries for the corporation.
He created the pathway into the modern educational framework for the students at Floyd Central High School over a 35-year career at the central office by taking the school corporation from film strips and audiotapes into today’s world of computers and the Internet.
He considers himself an advocate for Floyd County and a community volunteer. Whaley was recognized by the Indiana High school Athletic Association as the 2022 Swimming Official of the Year.
John Marsh
Marsh, former principal of Floyd Central, began his school career teaching English in 1972 at Scribner Jr. High school before going to Floyd Central Jr/ Senior High School in 1975.
He holds degrees from IU Bloomington and IU Southeast (B.S. ’71; M.S.’74; Ed.S ’75; M.S. ’76; M.S. ’79). He became an assistant principal in 1986 and served as principal from 1994 until 2010.
As an educator Marsh served in a variety of leadership positions including President of NAFC Education Association from ‘79 to ‘80 and also as a member of the Indiana State Teachers Association Board of Directors from ’82 to ’86.
He was a Peer Facilitator and Team Leader for the Indiana Principal Leadership Academy ’86 to ’09. He also served on the Indiana Association of School Principals Board of Directors from ’96 to 2000.
Marsh was an adjunct facility member of the IUS School Leadership program from ‘96 to ’07. He has received many awards including the Educational Theatre Association Administrator Award in 2007 and Indiana Association of School Principals High School Principal of the Year in 2007. Floyd Central faculty, staff and students earned numerous school awards during this same period. These included two Indiana and U.S. National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Awards; two Grammy Gold Signature School Awards and numerous others.
Distinguished Highlander Award
The Distinguished Highlander Award is being given to a brother and sister.
Cortney Jo Sherrell Johnson (Class of 2000) and Tyler Sherrell (Class of 2003) lost their mother, Peggy Sherrell (Class of 1981) in 2010 from SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy).
This began their journey in epilepsy advocacy and fundraising. A scholarship was set up in Peggy’s name by the Epilepsy Foundation Kentuckiana for students living with epilepsy. In October of 2010 they, along with their father, Todd Sherrell (Class of 1982), hosted the first Peggy Sherrell Memorial Golf Scramble. All of the funds raised go directly to Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana.
The golf scramble has become an annual event and has raised over $200,000 since it began. Epilepsy will affect 1 in 26 people over their lifetime. Courtney, Tyler, Todd and the whole family have set a goal to continue this fight until no more lives are lost to seizures.
The Hall of Fame event is the Alumni Association’s big event of the year. It not only showcases the alumni and faculty but is also a fundraiser. After expenses, the proceeds from ticket sales, sponsorships and silent auction will help provide more scholarships for graduating students. In the spring of 2022 the Alumni Association awarded five legacy students (students whose parents or grandparents graduated from Floyd Central) $1000 scholarships.
The banquet will be Aug. 20 at Floyd Central High School. Tickets can be purchased for $35 a person or a table of eight for $280. The doors open at 6 p.m.; the banquet begins at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. It will be catered by Stumler’s. You can order tickets at FCAAHallofFameTickets@gmail.com. The deadline is Aug. 10.
