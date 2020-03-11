FLOYDS KNOBS — A recent event provided local students with a powerful lesson about the roles of remembrance and education in creating a better world.
Floyd Central High School presented its annual Holocaust assembly Tuesday for the junior class. The event featured guest speaker Rabbi Joe Rooks Rapport of the Louisville’s Adath Israel Brith Sholom congregation, who is a teacher of Holocaust studies, and it included a performance by the Floyd Central Symphony Orchestra. Students also watched a video about the Violins of Hope, a collection of instruments that survived the Holocaust and were later repaired by Israeli violin makers.
The orchestra performed “Praeludium” by Viktor Kohn, a Jewish musician who was imprisoned in the Terezin concentration camp and was killed in the Holocaust, as well as John Williams’ theme from the film “Schindler’s List.” When instruments from the Violins of Hope collection came to Louisville in October, several students had the opportunity to perform on the historic instruments for a concert with the Louisville Youth Orchestra.
During his speech, Rapport spoke of the “corrosive effect” of silence.
“Emerging from the shadow of the Holocaust, in place of a moral and ethical response, there remained this all-pervasive silence, an echo of the silence that had accompanied the destruction of otherwise moral and ethical people and institutions who stood mute before Hitler’s killing machine lest it would turn on them as well,” Rapport said. “And then, in the aftermath, a silent echo of those who had survived but could not bring themselves to speak about the horrors they had witnessed in the camps, in the ghettos, in the forests and the millions of lives that were lost.”
He spoke of the messages of survivors such as Elie Wiesel, an Auschwitz survivor who wrote books such as “Night” about his experiences surviving the Holocaust. His work emphasized “the enduring commitment to remembrance as a path toward renewed hope in humanity and our relationship with God,” Rapport said.
He recalled his experience of meeting Wiesel, who was the greatest teacher he ever met, he said.
“He believed that the most important thing that we could do was to teach, because he believed in you,” Rapport told the students. “Because he truly believed that our only hope for the building of a better world rests in your hands.”
Rapport quoted a famous line by Wiesel delivered at the writer’s Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech in 1986:
“We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”
The rabbi also discussed Jewish beliefs on repairing the world and humanity’s responsibility to “repair the brokenness through simple acts of love and kindness.” He spoke of the role of music in remembering the lives lost in the Holocaust, including the “enduring memory” of the Violins of Hope instruments that were silent for years after the Holocaust before they were repaired.
“The Violins of Hope, repairing these broken instruments from shattered pieces that somehow survived destruction when many of the musicians who played them could not, this was an act of repairing the world,” he said. “This performance, this assembly, this is an act of remembrance. This, too, is an act that can repair the world.”
The “challenge of remembrance rests with us now,” Rapport told the assembly. He discussed the importance of teaching about the origins and consequences of violence and spreading messages of compassion and justice.
“It calls to you and to your generation,” he said. “We live in an age of resurgent Nazi ideology, resurgent anti-Semitism, resurgent racism and resurgence of divisiveness and hate, and yet, in even these very few words, Elie Wiesel taught what remembrance of the Holocaust is all about. Wiesel said, we shall not give up, we shall not give in. It might be too late for the victims or even the survivors, but not for our children and their children. Not for humanity.”
Doug Elmore, director of Floyd Central’s orchestra program, said it was gratifying to see his students be able to engage with history, including those who participated in the Violins of Hope project and performed music from the Holocaust at Tuesday’s assembly, and he hopes that the students attending the assembly connected with the music and stories.
“The people who were imprisoned in these camps thought music was important enough that they were willing to risk their lives to write it, play it...the sheet music we played today survived the Holocaust while the person who wrote it did not,” he said. “Viktor Kohn was gassed at Auschwitz — he didn’t survive the war, but the sheet music to his string quartet did. That’s a chance for these kids to plug into history at a very, very deep level, and to share that history with their classmates at that assembly.”
Suzanne Moss, social studies teacher at Floyd Central, organized the assembly, saying the event speaks to the importance of Holocaust education.
“We want to live in a world where prejudice and bigotry are not acceptable and learn the lessons of the past, because we are doomed to repeat them if we don’t learn those lessons,” she said.
At the end of his speech, Rapport left the audience with a message of peace and hope.
“The greatest lesson we can ever learn is the one that teaches us to make peace,” he said. “In a world of division and conflict, make peace. In a world of hatred and war, make peace. In a world that always seems to divide us between us and them, make peace. This is the ultimate lesson that emerges from the dark days of the Holocaust and rests now in your hands to teach. Remember it well. Make peace.”
