FLOYDS KNOBS — Months of hard work paid off for Floyd Central High School’s dance team after they dazzled the judges at the Dance Team Union national championship in Orlando, Florida this past weekend.
Known as the Dazzlers, the group of 30 students danced their way to two national titles and one third-place prize.
They won an award for each competition they took part in, and took first in the Pom and Hip-Hop divisions, and third place in the Spirit Showdown division.
“Each (routine) is about two minutes and 30 seconds, it’s like doing hard hitting cardio,” said Floyd Central High School Senior Hailey Barrett. “We practice all year for this, we started last summer and we’ve been practicing and practicing...toward the end we started doing 5 a.m. practices. We had to get up early and make sure we were ready to go.”
Barrett said the team beat out 16 others in the preliminary round of the competition, and eight other teams in the final round.
“We all get in our little huddle and we cross our arms and put our heads down (when winners are announced) and hear every name get called,” Barrett said. “When you hear the person say second place and it’s not your team, it’s kind of like the relief is off your shoulders, all the hard work has finally paid off. You know you’re going to get the jacket, get that ring, you’re going home with the trophy. It’s the best feeling in the world.”
The Dazzlers have won 30 total national championships over the years.
Dazzlers Coach Brittany Humphrey, who was a University of Louisville Lady Bird, has been with the team since 2009. She became head coach in 2018.
She said this year’s Hip-Hop routine was choreographed by a Dazzler alumni and the team works very hard for its successes.
“It really is more than practicing, we have a trainer, Patrick Mahoney, who’s amazing, he owns GRIT Fitness in Louisville,” Humphrey said. “As a coach, I’m very strategic, yes, we have to practice, yes, we have to work really hard. We also have to have amazing choreography, we have amazing music. We have to have amazing costuming. It’s the all over total package.”
She said the team is like a family and its culture is to make sure the members have each other’s backs.
“With how things are in the world today, and social media, I think it’s important to have an outlet,” Humphrey said. “I say this all the time and I really mean it, it’s like a second family....I don’t want my kids just to be good dancers, I want them to be good people.”
Humphrey said the Hip-Hop routine that won first place had a Justin Timberlake theme. The award-winning Pom routine had an 1980s rock theme. She’s already preparing for next year’s season.
“We got back Monday, today’s Thursday and I’m already doing research and brainstorming themes and costuming and music for next year,” Humphrey said. “..Back on it again.”
Senior Dazzler Brock Koehler took part in the Hip-Hop and Spirit Showdown competitions at nationals.
He said he’s been a dancer for eight years and plans to attend the University of Memphis and join the school’s dance team.
Koehler said he’s happy to go out on top during his senior year and leave a mark on the dance team. He also has words of encouragement for anyone interested in dance.
“Just try, dive into it head first, because when I started way back when I was a fifth grader, I had been doing all the typical guy sports, your typical sports you see on TV,” he said, “...and then just from watching clips on YouTube of these kids dancing, I just felt so inspired and it looked like so much fun...they make me feel like I want to dance, they make me feel some type of way about something I’ve never tried before.”
He said his goal is to make dance his career in the future.
“I faced a lot of adversity, especially in the early years, don’t worry about what the others have to say,” he said, “...if dance is something you want to try out..then go for it...don’t worry about what the other people around you have to say about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.