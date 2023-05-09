FLOYD COUNTY - Floyd County officials confirmed a Floyd Central High School student died Tuesday morning in a wreck on a rural road.
Floyd County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Jeff Firkins confirmed the crash occurred.
The crash occurred just before 6:45 a.m. when a pickup truck was in the 4000 block of Ind. 11 traveling north and it left the roadway and hit a tree.
Several agencies responded to the wreck and found the only occupant in the vehicle, a juvenile, had died.
Police said family arrived at the scene and their thoughts are with the juvenile's loved ones.
