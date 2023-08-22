FLOYD COUNTY — A Floyd Central High School teacher was awarded a grant by Barry Manilow from his grant and scholarship program to help schools and students with music education.
The Manilow Music Projects is a program that supports music education by donating instruments to schools nationwide and giving instrument grants to support music education across the country.
Manilow started the program after hearing a friend of his was raising money for a saxophone for their daughter. Manilow was shocked to learn that in well-funded school districts the music programs were suffering from budget cuts and started the program to help out.
Scholarships are also offered to students all around the country through the program. The scholarships are for students who want to go to college to further their education in music.
Doug Elmore, an orchestra director at Floyd Central High School, was nominated for the grant by someone at the KFC Yum! Center and was awarded it Monday before Manilow performed.
“My understanding is that the Yum! Center has a committee that gathers nominations for this and someone, I do not know who, nominated me for this,” Elmore said.
When Elmore was first informed about receiving the grant, he did not believe it.
“I thought ‘How crazy is this? I’m going to meet Barry Manilow and talk to him about music.’” Elmore said. “I never saw it coming, but I’m so grateful for it. We’re all terribly excited for it.”
Elmore went to meet Manilow with his wife, some family and colleagues. All were excited to meet him as well as nervous.
He was awarded a grant for $10,000 to be used for buying new instruments for his classroom. Some instruments he plans to buy are violins, violas, cellos, bows for the string instruments and many more.
“We have a prioritized list of instruments that we’re trying to get that would be a struggle for us,” Elmore said. “We’re going to try to use this to help us get over the top.”
Another instrument they are going to get for the school is a harp for the orchestra room because the person who plays the instrument has to drag a personal harp from home to school every day.
Upon meeting Manilow, Elmore told him about the instruments he played, how many students are in his orchestra and how he became interested in this field of work.
Having this experience is something that Elmore will be taking in and processing for a long time. Growing up Manilow made some of Elmore’s favorite ballads.
“For someone like that (Barry Manilow) would want to spotlight music education and the classroom experience of studying music for kids in every city on this tour is just enormously meaningful for all of us,” Elmore said. “I’m gratified by it. I’m humbled by the fact that I was chosen for this and I’m very grateful to be here.”
