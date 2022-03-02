FLOYDS KNOBS— A Floyd Central High School student and a team in the school's JROTC program recently received top honors in a national competition.
In February, senior Chris Jennings was named the national champion for individual marksmanship in the national Navy JROTC Service Championship in Anniston, Alabama. Floyd Central’s JROTC rifle team won third place in the competition.
Lyn Akermon, naval science instructor at Floyd Central, said it took hard work and concentration for the students to succeed at the competition and shoot at targets with such precision.
Recently, Jennings was recruited to attend West Point and shoot for the college’s rifle team, which is a competitive sport in the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Once he graduates, he will be an officer in the U.S. Army, and he hopes to serve as a career military officer.
Jennings said he was proud of himself for winning at national finals, saying he has been working toward this goal since sixth grade, and he is looking forward to competing at the college level.
“Now that I see what I’m capable of, now that I see that I’m capable of winning national matches within the skill level that I’m in, within this high school skill level…then with the time I have available I have to improve in the four years until my senior year at West Point, maybe I could win or even just place really high at NCAA finals," he said.
Floyd Central is one of almost 600 schools with Navy JROTC programs across the country. The program first participated in the annual Secretary of the Navy Rifle Postal Competition and won first place in the nation in December, Akermon said.
“What we do is, we register for it, they mail us targets, we shoot three positions…and there’s a certain sequence we have to go by,” Akermon said. “After we shoot those, we mail them in to the Civilian Marksmanship Program. They grade all of them, and if you’re in the top five in the whole nation, you get an invitation to go shoot at the Navy national championship.”
Floyd Central then advanced to the national championship in Alabama. The students participated in what is called a “shoulder-to-shoulder match,” which involved 80 lanes of students shooting side by side.
“A shoulder-to-shoulder match means they all meet up in one location and they all shoot right there together,” Akermon said.
It was a two-day competition, and the overall scores for both days determined the top three places. The program placed third out of 12 teams in their category.
Floyd Central has never reached this high in the national shoulder-to-shoulder match, according to Akermon. The team will compete at the final round of the national competition in March.
Jennings has been involved with marksmanship for many years, and he got involved with precision shooting since his freshman year. For a while, he has been wanting to compete in a rifle team at the college level, and since May or last year, he has been reaching out to coaches of various colleges and universities in the hopes of getting recruited, and in August of 2021, he attended a shooting camp at West Point.
“I think (participating in the camp) really got the West Point coach’s attention, and that’s what instantly allowed me to get that dialogue between me and him,” he said.
Allison Farber, a senior at Floyd Central, is a member of the rifle team, and she feels the recent competition showed the team’s capabilities to succeed.
“I think third place really doesn’t mean that much in the scheme of things, but I think it just shows that we have the ability to do well,” she said.
The success of Floyd Central’s JROTC rifle team shows the dedication of the students, Akermon said. In other states, rifle shooting is considered a sport, but it is not in Indiana, so there is no athletic association putting money into the programs.
“For us to even be so close is a win,” he said. “It’s just phenomenal. When you take where we come from and what we have here, this is nothing compared with what other schools do. We had to go out and fundraise and make our own money and go compete. Each kid has got about $5,000 worth of gear that they are using to shoot. It’s phenomenal what our kids are doing.”
Akermon emphasizes that JROTC is not for recruiting for military, but it is a program that teaches life skills. The program encourages students to “take the blinders off and look at everything that’s out there available to you.”
“We just use this as a structured military environment that helps them get out of their comfort zones, and we do a lot of different things throughout the year,” he said. “We have a rifle team, we have a drill team…we have a color guard team, we have an academic team, we have community service teams, and it’s just to teach them basic leadership and looking out for each other.”
“It’s discipline, obviously because it’s military-oriented,” he said. “We teach them to set goals for themselves, and we just want them to be productive citizens and do something productive with their lives.”
