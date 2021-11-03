FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central High School’s marching band has reached a major milestone as the ensemble prepares for the biggest performance of the season.
For the first time, the Floyd Central Highlander Band & Emerald Guard has made it to the Indiana State School Music Association state finals in the Class A level with its show “Canary.” This Saturday, the band will compete against nine other high schools at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Floyd Central’s marching band moved from Class B to Class A in 2016, putting the band up against a new set of competitors, including national champions with much larger budgets.
The marching band last made it to state finals in 2015 and made it to state 14 times in Class B.
The marching band includes 132 musicians and guard members. The group is led by director Harold Yankey and assistant director Briston Hatchell, along with seven other staff members focusing on music, marching and the color guard.
“Right now, I think we’re the smallest school in Class A to make it to state finals,” Yankey said. “There are so many fantastic bands in Class A, as well as other classes. To finally have our kids’ work, our staff’s work and our band parents’ work come together and to have this opportunity — it’s just so fulfilling.”
The music includes an arrangement of bird-themed music, including “Canary in a Coal Mine” by the Police, “Blackbird’ by the Beatles, “The Firebird” by Igor Stravinsky and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird.”
The show features visuals to match the theme, including guard members stuck inside a giant bird cage. The show depicts their flight to freedom.
The band actually started performing the show last season, but the group wasn’t able to compete due to the pandemic. Instead, they performed the show at football games.
The show, originally called “Aviary,” has changed significantly since its shorter form last year, and as competitions have resumed this season, the marching band has continued to improve and expand upon the “Canary” show.
The music in “Canary” is representative of the challenges the students faced during the pandemic, according to Yankey.
“For example, ‘The Firebird’ by Stravinsky is about renewal — it’s about coming back after being burned down and returning,” he said. “With ‘Free Bird,’ to be free from the cage we’ve all lived in for the past 20 months is a big part of it.”
Senior Rachel Bowling is the lead drum major for the band. The band’s goal this season was to “change the way our competitors saw us,” she said.
The band took previous disappointment and turned it into a “kind of raw determination to really make a mark this year,” Bowling said.
At the beginning of the season, she didn’t know if they would even make it past regionals, since it has been a while since they made it to semi-state.
Each time she learned the marching band would advance to another level, her “entire world just stopped,” she said. She was shocked when they were announced as state finalists.
At this point, “confidence is key” moving into the state finals, she said. She noted that the band already played at Lucas Oil Stadium a couple of weeks ago for a Bands of America performance.
The marching band has an “amazing staff and amazing crew” that genuinely cares about the student, Bowling said.
The students came became closer together throughout the season, and their “confidence and pride grew with every week,” Yankey said.
“Ultimately, this is the kids’ band, and I think they took ownership and showed tremendous pride, poise and leadership,” he said. “If they continue with that, this is just the start.”
Charlie Roution, a senior in the marching band, said hearing Floyd Central’s name called last weekend as a state finalist was probably his best high school experience.
He is a trumpet player, but for the marching band show, he performs a flugelhorn solo during “Blackbird,” which is one of the favorite ballads he’s heard from any high school marching band, he said. He also loves “The Firebird” movement, describing it as “one of the most blood-pumping pieces” going into some of the most difficult marching drills he’s ever experienced.
Although he was feeling nervous about the performance ahead, he realizes the “only place we have to go is up,” he said.
“Going from performing just at football games into one of the best seasons we’ve had at Floyd Central — it felt great,” he said.
Charlie’s sister, Addie Roution, is a freshman baritone player in the marching band. A lot of long hours and hard work went into this show, she said, and she has made good friends throughout the season.
“Playing the last show is going to be sad, but it will be a good wrap on the season,” she said. “I’m also looking forward to spending time with my band family — we’ve worked hard and all deserve this.”
Sophomore Daniel Hall is a baritone player in the band. It wouldn’t have been a shock if they didn’t make it to state, he said, but when they learned the news, “everyone jumped,” he said.
He doesn’t expect to be one of the top bands, but getting to state is already a win for the marching band, he said.
Floyd Central senior Reece Ausmus performs trumpet in the marching band. Making it to state is something he has been wanting since freshman year, he said.
“This year, we had a lot of great staff, and we really did put in the work this year,” he said. “The band connected a lot this year, and we put our heads together to work for this. I’m super excited for this.”
The crowd at this weekend’s performance will likely be the biggest crowd the Floyd Central band has ever performed for, Yankey said.
“We want a lot of people all over wondering who this Floyd Central is,” he said. “We get to do a show for a new audience of people, and of course, we want to give our best performance.”
