Principal Rob Willman of Floyd Central High School announced that Natalie Dingman, Joshua Fogle, William Grannan, Grayson Lang, Ameila Meunier and Lucas Tanner have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program. A letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented to these students on Class Day in May.
Approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the country are being recognized for their exceptional promise. Commended students place among the top 50,000 scores of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying test (PSAT/NMSQT).
