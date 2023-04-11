FLOYDS KNOBS — New Albany-Floyd County Interim Superintendent Bill Briscoe confirmed Tuesday that the school district is offering counseling for Floyd Central High School students and staff following Monday's shooting.
The shooter who killed five people after opening fire inside of Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Connor Sturgeon, was a 2016 graduate of Floyd Central. He was killed during an exchange of fire with the police.
Briscoe also confirmed that Connor Sturgeon's father, Todd Sturgeon, is currently employed as a teacher at Floyd Central. He previously served as the school's head basketball coach before stepping down from the position in 2022.
Connor Sturgeon was a star track athlete and basketball player while attending Floyd Central. The Daily Beast reported Monday, based on an interview with an unidentified source who said he was a former teammate and friend of Connor Sturgeon, that the shooter had experienced multiple concussions during his athletic career.
Connor Sturgeon wore protective headgear while playing basketball at Floyd Central. The News and Tribune asked Briscoe via email if the Floyd Central athletic department or the school system could confirm if Connor Sturgeon had endured concussions while playing sports, and he didn't respond to the question.
He also didn't respond to a question as to whether any Floyd Central students viewed the livestream of the shooting. Police confirmed that Connor Sturgeon livestreamed the attack Monday morning on Instagram.
WAVE3 News reporters went to Sturgeon's Camp Taylor home in Louisville and spoke with neighbors.
“Can’t say nothing really bad about the guy,” neighbor Kera Allgeier told WAVE News. “Very quiet, soft-spoken. They invited us over a couple of times for cookouts during summer, you know, very friendly. I just don’t understand.”
