Floyd Central High School student Millie Meunier gives new meaning to living the “best of both worlds.”

She’s a varsity tennis player, at the top of the Highlanders' lineup in the No. 1 singles spot. In her sophomore year she completed the season 16-3, five of those matches she won without losing a game.

As she enters her junior year, Meunier said she has her eyes on state, setting bigger goals and working harder to take her game to the next level.

“Well, over the past couple years I’ve really wanted to figure out how to hit a tweener and I haven’t hit one in a match yet. I work on them in practice sometimes cause I would feel so cool if I could hit a tweener in a match,” said Meunier, explaining the action of hitting a tennis ball between her legs.

With team practices, private lessons and summer clinics, it would seem tennis would consume much of this teenager’s time. Meunier's passion, drive and commitment, however, extend beyond the court — to the music studio.

When she’s not practicing forehand and backhand drills, she’s practicing notes on not one, not two, but five different instruments.

“It takes a lot because I’m basically always doing something, even when I’m just at home I’m either practicing or working on recording,” said Meunier. "Right now I’m working on a Christmas album that I hope to have ready."

At age 3 she started playing tennis and at age 5 she began playing instruments. In recent years she started performing live, but with the COVID pandemic, live music came to a halt.

As classes moved to virtual, Meunier found herself with more free time. She told the News and Tribune, “I might as well record an album” — and that’s exactly what she did.

“My album is called ‘23 Strings and Counting’; I recorded all of the instruments on it so there’s piano, fiddle, mandolin, guitar and banjo,” said Meunier.

She’s nominated for five 2021 Josie Music Awards — including Album of the Year and Musician of the Year — in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The seventh-annual Josie Awards are Sept. 17 and 18.

The teen's music is gaining attention on social media, too.

“First thing that comes to mind is my Foggy Mountain Breakdown music video that I made, because it now has almost three million views across all the different channels that it’s on,” Meunier said.

It’s hard to imagine how she has the time, but believe it or not, Meunier even works a job at an ice cream shop and stays on top of her academics.

If you would like to see more of her music, you can find her on YouTube or visit her Facebook page "Millie Meunier Music."