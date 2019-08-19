FLOYDS KNOBS — Young people are taking the fight against tobacco use into their own hands.
On Monday, Floyd Central students hosted U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, to discuss the dangers of smoking and solutions to ending the habit among young people.
The group, called Teens for Tobacco 21, was started after students were prompted to identify an issue particularly meaningful to them.
"We said tobacco, and some of the middle schoolers even said that," senior Tyler Barrett said. "We all came together to try to help educate people on this issue."
A bi-partisan bill called the Tobacco to 21 Act was recently introduced by Young, with support from fellow senators from Hawaii, Illinois, Utah, Alaska and Massachusetts. The bill would raise the legal age to purchase tobacco to 21.
Without the efforts of groups like Teens for Tobacco 21, Young said none of his work would be possible.
Young noted that CDC estimates show that approximately 4.9 million middle and high school students used some form of tobacco last year. The problem isn't just limited to traditional cigarettes, with e-cigarette use increasing by 78 percent and 50 percent among high school and middle school students, respectively, between 2017 and 2018.
"This is the number one topic of conversation in many PTO meetings around the state, and certainly in many households across the country, including my own," Young said. "I have four young children in school, and I'm really concerned about what's going on. People are looking for answers, and we need to provide them."
When searching for ways to curb the problem, Young said he sought the opinions of health professionals. Their top suggestion was legislation that bumped up the legal age from 18 to 21 to purchase tobacco products.
"I will continue to support efforts to increase the legal tobacco age and protect our children," Young said. "We must get this done for the sake of our young Hoosiers."
With bi-partisan support, Young said he feels confident that the bill will continue to garner support from fellow lawmakers.
To fully combat the issue, Young said it's important that it is legislated at a federal level. If individual states were to be responsible for enacting such laws, there would be a number of avenues through which young people could still gain access to tobacco products.
"It's appropriate for the federal government to act here, because no one knows better than someone who lives in the southern part of Indiana that if you don't enact a federal statute, we'll just have a race to the bottom," Young said. "Someone will travel to another state where the age of purchase remains 18 as opposed to 21. This needs to be taken care of across state lines, again all to protect our young people."
According to Barrett, the best solution every individual can take is much more simple than the legislative process.
"Be smart, don't start," Barrett said. "Once you get that first puff, you're immediately addicted. It's hard to quit after that, so it's easier if you just don't start."
