NEW ALBANY — A Floyd Central High business teacher and former Miss Harvest Homecoming has been charged with a felony after police say she provided alcohol to an underage student during the school's recent prom.
Katie Fondrisi, 38, of Georgetown, is charged with a level 5 felony for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a class B misdemeanor for furnishing alcohol to a minor. Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane confirmed that his office has requested a summons for the defendant.
Court records show Fondrisi came under suspicion when a school resource officer, investigating four students reported to have been found with alcohol on school property May 15, found a receipt from a New Albany liquor store with Fondrisi's name on it.
The receipt, which did not show what was purchased, was for $40.24 and dated May 14.
On May 17, police met with Fondrisi and school administrators. Court records show she admitted to having purchased a bottle of vodka, a bottle of Malibu rum, a large can of Bud Light and a large can of Angry Orchard cider for a student, which is what the resource officer said he found in the student's car. Fondrisi said she had done this "a handful of times," when the student had asked her to, which she clarified as being between five and 10.
A social media site showed that Fondrisi started teaching at Floyd Central in December 2017, and that she has taught accounting, business management and personal finance there. She is also listed as the adviser for the Future Business Leaders of America Club. She is also a private music instructor.
It was not immediately clear whether Fondrisi is currently teaching in light of the charges and investigation. Under Indiana code, an Indiana teacher could have their license suspended or revoked for immorality, misconduct in office, incompetency and/or willful neglect of duty.
A message left for her attorney has not yet been returned.
Fondrisi won the Miss Harvest Homecoming pageant in 2004, and in 2006 competed for Miss Kentucky.
This story will be updated.
