FLOYD COUNTY — The national award-winning theatre program at Floyd Central High School is proud to present The Mystery of Edwin Drood by Rupert Holmes.
This musical is a murder-mystery comedy about a theatre troupe in Victorian England, who are presenting a musical performance of the titular Charles Dickens novel. However, because Dickens died before he could finish the book, the actors have not yet written an ending for the mystery. When Edwin Drood is murdered on Christmas Eve, it is up to the audience to decide who did it and why! There are over 31 different possible conclusions, completely chosen by the audience at each performance.
This production features a cast and crew of over 70 incredibly talented high school students. Performances are this weekend, Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m., and 2 p.m. Sunday at Floyd Central High School. Tickets can be purchased at floydcentraltheatre.org, or by calling the box office at (812) 542-2284. The show is rated PG-13 for some adult themes, language, and various innuendos.
