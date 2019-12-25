FLOYDS KNOBS — Kids are out of school for winter break, but before they head back for the spring semester, local students have several opportunities to take classes in dance, singing and acting.
On Monday, Floyd Central Theatre Arts kicked off its Winter Break Master Class series, which includes multiple workshops with professionals and "rising stars" in the theater field throughout the break. The series is organized by the Floyd Central Star Boosters, a nonprofit organization supporting theater education at the school.
The guest artists, who all grew up in the Southern Indiana or Louisville area, have experience ranging from film/television to Broadway. Registration is open until Jan. 5 at noon.
The classes aren't limited to students at Floyd Central High School or the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. — they are available to any local student in grades 7 to 12, regardless of prior theater experience, according to Robbie Steiner, Floyd Central's theater director. He said the series is an opportunity to provide connections between students and professionals.
"I love that we’re able to do things like this, because oftentimes I think that professionals in the industry seem like they’re unreachable to young people, and I think it’s just really important to give them opportunities to make connections and network and make contacts," Steiner said. "It’s a super valuable experience for any student, whether it’s a student from Floyd Central or any local school."
The guest artists for the "Pro Series" include three professionals with a variety of skills in the industry. LaVon Fisher-Wilson, an actress from Louisville with experience in theater, film and television, has appeared on Broadway in shows such as Disney's "Newsies." At the master class, she will describe her experience working in New York City and on Broadway, and she will workshop songs with students.
Ashley Kate Adams, an actress and producer from Louisville who has worked in theater, film and television, made her Broadway debut at age 23 in a Tony Award-winning revival of "La Cage Aux Folles." She will discuss her career path and workshop songs with participants in the master class.
Adam Raque, a New Albany High School graduate, has appeared in film and television and performing in theater productions throughout the Louisville area — including the Derby Dinner Playhouse, and he recently completed work as a performer with Disney Cruise Line, where he played 18 roles in three different shows. He will teach students various dance combinations he learned during his time with the cruise line.
The master classes also include a "Rising Stars" series with two Floyd Central graduates who are studying theater in college. Henry Miller, who graduated from high school in 2015, is finishing his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater at Indiana University in Bloomington, and he grew up performing in theater productions in Louisville and Southern Indiana. On Monday, he taught students dance combinations for the first master class.
Will DeVary, a 2017 graduate of Floyd Central, is an actor, director and dramaturg in his sophomore year studying theater at Ithaca College in New York. This summer, he will direct William Shakespeare's "Othello" in Dallas, in addition to producing a production of Stephen Sondheim's "Assassins" at the Texas Theatre, where Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested after killing President John F. Kennedy. He will teach a three-day series on Shakespearean acting.
The theater department has presented other master classes featuring theater professionals, including several Broadway performers. This year, they wanted to give students several opportunities to learn outside of the traditional classroom environment as they enjoy time off of school, according to Steiner.
"We thought it would be nice to offer something over winter break while kids have a little extra time and a number of these people who are from this area are home and we just thought it would be a great opportunity to expose these kids to local folks who are thriving in the business," he said.
Steiner said students are excited to have conversations and interactions with professionals and rising talent in the industry, and they enjoy the experience of "Broadway coming to them." He emphasized the value of introducing students to people who have worked hard to succeed in their careers.
The classes also give them a chance to continue pursuing their passion for theater throughout the break, he said.
"It's important to me that we expose our students to as many different corners of the industry as possible, because there are so many different types of careers in the theater industry," Steiner said. "It's massive, and a lot of times people don't think about the variety of opportunities that are out there, so that's been a big push of mine — to show students how many options are out there."
DeVary, who has been acting since he was 10 years old, is looking forward to teaching the introductory level courses at his former high school, and as he works on monologues with the students, he hopes to show them that Shakespeare can be accessible, although it is often perceived as "hoity-toity" or high-brow, he said.
He said it's a little surreal to return to Floyd Central to teach students, and he has many good memories of his time in school's theater department.
"The only reason I am where I am today is because of people who took the time and the energy to teach me everything that I know, so I feel like that best thing I can do is give back to the younger people and provide the same thing that was given to me when I was younger," DeVary said. "The only reason why I do what I do is because people were selfless enough to take time out of their day to teach me things when I knew absolutely nothing."
Steiner said he is proud to have so many talented performers from the Kentuckiana area involved in the master class series.
"We are so fortunate to live in a community that really values the arts, and we have so many talented people from the Kentuckiana area that have gone on to have successful careers in the performing arts," he said.
