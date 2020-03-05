FLOYDS KNOBS — For local students, a high school theater production has provided the opportunity to portray in-depth characters and stage a classic from Broadway's "Golden Age."
Floyd Central Theatre Arts' production of "Gypsy" opens this Friday. The 1959 musical is the story of Rose, a stage mother, who is pushing her two daughters, Louise and June, to become stars.
Robbie Steiner, theater director at Floyd Central High School, said "Gypsy" is an incredible piece for students to study and perform.
"Not only does it provide an opportunity to study a musical from that time period, and it’s such an influential time period, it’s informed I think the way that we understand musicals from that point forward," he said.
The story is loosely based on the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, a famous burlesque performer. Steiner said he believes "Gypsy" is more relevant than it ever was with the pressures teenagers face to "compromise their own dignity for the sake of approval and popularity."
"Today, almost every young person feels that pressure because of the psychological implications of social media and what that has done, and we live in a world where kids are making really extreme, self-destructive and exposing choices on their social media and in their digital interactions with their peers," he said.
The show dives into "deep character psyches," Steiner said, and it focuses on a complicated mother-daughter relationship.
"It has these very complex characters, and it has an ending that is not necessarily a nice, neat package that wraps up," he said. "It doesn’t resolve in a kind of 'happily ever after' way, which I think is very important, and because of that, it allows our students to study both a really important time period, and also the characters themselves, who are based on real people and their journey in getting into the shoes of those characters and understand what was driving them — what pushed them to the extremes that those characters were at."
The show is considered "PG-13," but Steiner notes that the more mature moments in the show are staged with respect and consideration to the age of the actors.
"I think it’s been a very valuable experience for our students both in terms of the acting, but also in terms of the life lessons," he said. "I think that’s important that we not shy away from shows that have edgier themes."
"Gypsy" has iconic music with songs from the heart of the American songbook, he said. Unlike many musicals of its time period, "Gypsy" doesn't feature much ensemble singing.
"It relies on a few small group production numbers, but primarily, you’ve got solos and duets and trios, which really puts the focus on the characters and allows the storytelling to zoom in on the particular experience of the main characters," Steiner said.
Sophomore Mary Ficker plays Louise, Rose's oldest daughter, and she serves as the cast's dance captain. This is her first lead role, and she has enjoyed the opportunity to explore the mother-daughter relationship.
"[Louise] is mainly kind of the forgotten child in the show, whereas June is the main star in [Rose’s] life, and it’s not until Act II when Rose really starts to focus on Louise, so that mother-daughter transformation through the whole show is probably my favorite," she said.
She particularly enjoys the set of dance numbers centered around the "Let Me Entertain You" music number, which comes up repeatedly throughout the show.
“It’s really fun and cool to take the choreography each time and play with it in a different way," she said.
Floyd Central Theatre Arts, along with New Albany High School Theatre Arts, was among the high schools selected to perform at the main stage of the International Thespian Festival this summer in Bloomington. It will present "Guys and Dolls," which it previously staged in the fall.
Steiner said staging "Gypsy" has been one of the best experiences he has experienced as a group since he's worked at Floyd Central.
"I think that the group has been extremely focused, extremely mature and really, really very fun," he said. "The group that we have working on this show right now is just one of the most enjoyable groups to work with. They bring their A-game, they come ready to work and they have a great sense of humor as well. It’s really just been a positive experience all around."
