Floyd Central Theatre Arts is starting its 2023 season with "Twelfth Night," a play entirely directed and performed by the Advanced Acting class at the high school.
Written originally by William Shakespeare in the 17th Century, student-director Jeff Wagner puts a new spin on this romantic comedy by changing the setting to the Golden Age of Hollywood.
The play follows Viola, a woman who has recently lost her twin brother. Deciding to fulfill the job left by her brother, she disguises herself as a boy and journeys to Hollywood to star in the upcoming film Illyria. However, with love and hijinks in the air, things soon turn out quite differently than Viola had imagined.
Jeff Wagner, a senior at Floyd Central, says his favorite part of directing this play has been researching the world of Shakespeare. "His works have so many layers and show how crucial each line is. Being able to dissect these elements with the actors has been a great learning experience, and seeing them grow has shown me how important Shakespeare is for the development of an artist. His works contain relevant discussions as well, including the roles of both class and women in society.”
For those who are fans of the original classic, audiences can still enjoy a different experience. New characters have been added, along with a script adaptation collaborated by Jeff Wagner and Floyd Central Theatre Arts director Brooklyn Chalfant.
Morgan Ray is a senior in the class playing one of these new characters as an Illyria actress in the play. Morgan says, “Rosalind is a bit of a know-it-all who tries her hardest to look effortlessly good. She’s a lot of fun as a character, and I like that she is based on one of Shakespeare's most popular characters from the play 'As You Like It.'”
This production incorporates the talents of a wide variety of students. In addition to the Advanced Acting class, student members of the jazz band at the high school also play original music created by band director Harold Yankey, which will be sung by senior Bekah Buckman.
Behind the scenes, senior Kaylee Johnson designed the posters and social media posts to promote the play. Maggie Smallwood, also a senior at Floyd Central, created and painted the set used for the backgrounds throughout the show.
Explore the world of 1950s Hollywood filled with mischief, love, and unexpected twists with "Twelfth Night." Performances are Jan. 12, 13, and 14 at 7 p.m. in the Studio One theater at Floyd Central High School. Prices are $6 for students, $10 for seniors and $12 for adults.
