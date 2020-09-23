FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central High School theater students will not have an in-person audience for the upcoming production, but the show will go on as the students present the fall cabaret.
The show by Floyd Central Theatre Arts is called “These Unprecedented Times,” a musical production that will feature songs, scenes and dance numbers addressing the “hope and uncertainty” of living through the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Brooklyn Chalfant, interim theater teacher and director at Floyd Central, is directing the production. She is filling the role for the 2020-21 school year while Floyd Central Theatre Arts Director Robbie Steiner is on sabbatical. This is the school’s first live theater production since its final performances of “Gypsy” were canceled in March due to the pandemic.
Chalfant said it became clear that the theater department couldn’t present a regular show, but they looked into what would be possible under the constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
So they decided upon a smaller cabaret with scenes and songs placed within a story about the pandemic. It starts out as people find out about the COVID-19 pandemic, and it includes storylines about trying to communicate during quarantine. It ends on a “note of hope where we don’t really know what will happen, but we’re hopeful about the future,” Chalfant said.
Students are wearing masks onstage unless they are performing solo, and they are following safety guidelines such as temperature checks.
“It’s cool seeing kids embrace this new challenge of performing with so many restrictions,” Chalfant said.
The show includes songs both from big Broadway shows and lesser known shows, she said. Songs such as “Waving Through A Window” from “Dear Evan Hanson” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from “Carousel” will represent various aspects of life during the pandemic.
The scenes include monologues and scenes from plays published during the pandemic for school theater programs.
“So all of the scenes are current and relevant and are about the times we are living in,” Chalfant said.
Chalfant said it has been a little bittersweet for her starting as interim director during a time when theater productions are so limited, but the experience has helped her grow as an educator.
Students have to learn to act while their facial expressions are limited by masks, and she is teaching students during a hybrid schedule that includes both in-person and virtual instruction. The kids have shown spirit and resiliency as they rehearse the show, she said.
“They have to make sure thought and feeling are coming through although you can’t see half of their face,” Chalfant said. “Catching your breath is also a challenge when you have fabric across your face. The students are willing to adapt and learn, and they love theater and want to be here.”
“These Unprecedented Times” features a student-run stage management team, as well as a tap dance number choreographed by a student, Chalfant said.
Floyd Central Theatre Arts is planning productions of “The Little Mermaid” and “Almost Maine” in the spring. “Little Mermaid” will be the main stage musical, and they are planning to have limited in-person audiences and online streaming.
Chalfant wants to provide an inspirational message to the audience during challenging times.
“I hope what they take from this show is that although times are changing, they don’t change the truth of hope that comes with the human experience and journey,” she said. “Yes, life is different now, and yes, there are challenges, but living in a community and living with hope is something that can push us on toward tomorrow.”
To buy tickets for Saturday’s livestreamed performance, go to http://www.floydcentraltheatre.org/shows--ticketing.html.
