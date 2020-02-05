Floyd Central Theatre Arts will present the wonderful world of Dr. Seuss in a musical adventure like no other in a special adaptation of the Broadway musical “Seussical” that is specially designed for young audiences.
The show will be performed Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Floyd Central auditorium.
“For years, Dr. Seuss has given us the gift of sharing new, absurd, silly, unique worlds, characters and stories capturing our hearts and cultivating imagination, while portraying a profound message in a playful way. Using music, dance, song, and of course silly Seuss characters, ‘Seussical’ is a gift to all of us, as it brings his stories to life in a new way,” guest director Cami Glauser, known for her work at Derby Dinner Playhouse, said in a news release.
Come and visit the jungle of Nool and the secret planet of Who. Where Horton The Elephant (Senior Taylor Lockhart) discovers a tiny world on a dust speck which no one can hear except for him. Met by mockery from the other animals like The Sour Kangaroo (Senior Emily North) and Mayzie La Bird (Junior Gretchen Edwards), Horton vows to protect his new found friends like JoJo (Junior Tre Gaines), and his loving parents, The Mayor and Mrs. Mayor of Who (Junior Trevin Chandler and Junior Raven Prentis). But, trouble begins to stir as the other animals hatch a plot to steal his speck from him. With help from his next door neighbor Gertrude McFuzz (Senior Isabella Arnett) and a certain hat wearing Cat (Senior Jack Meriwether), Horton will try to stand tall to protect his friends and prove that a person’s a person no matter how small!
The students of Floyd Central’s Musical Theatre class have been hard at work to bring “Seussical” to life for a very special audience. Presented in a shortened 75 minute format, “Seussical” will be toured around elementary schools in the Southern Indiana area after performing on Feb. 9 on the auditorium stage at Floyd Central. Local children will experience the magic of live theatre with hopes that the show may inspire the next generation of young performers. Senior, Taylor Lockhart discusses what this experience means to him: “Seussical holds a deep place in my heart as the musical that got me interested in doing theatre as a kid and so to be able to come full circle and possibly do that for someone else, it’s remarkable and an absolute privilege.”
Children and families can catch these colorful characters in a meet and greet before the matinee on Feb. 9. Kids will make Seuss themed crafts and eat snacks with their favorite storybook characters. “Snacks With Seuss” will take place before the show on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. at an additional cost of $10.
Show tickets on sale at floydcentraltheatre.org and by calling 812-542-228.
