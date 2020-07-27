With most live theatre shut down for the foreseeable future, Floyd Central Theatre Arts is giving fans the opportunity to watch several past productions online.
Four Disney shows will be presented virtually over the next four weeks: NEWSIES, MARY POPPINS, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. There will be six viewing times for each of the four shows and patrons can purchase virtual tickets for only $10 at floydcentraltheatre.org.
The streamed performances will help Floyd Central’s Theatre program recoup lost income from cancelled shows in the spring. The New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation closed its physical doors halfway through the run of Floyd Central’s Spring Musical, GYPSY, and there was no choice but to cancel the rest of the year’s productions. “Our account took a significant hit since we rely on ticket sales as our primary source of funding,” said Robbie Steiner, FC’s Director of Theatre Arts.
“Productions are very expensive so we are working hard to be sure we are able to provide our students with quality educational experiences when it is safe again for us to produce live theatre.”
The lineup of online shows includes some of Floyd Central’s most popular productions in recent memory. Floyd Central was asked by Disney to pilot Disney’s NEWSIES back in 2017, before the title was released for other schools to produce. Students prepared for months leading up to the show for the rigorous choreography. The production was so popular that the entire run sold out completely before it even opened. Floyd Central was also invited to take the production to the International Thespian Festival the following summer.
Floyd Central’s production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s MARY POPPINS is one of the largest productions ever to appear on the Floyd Central stage. Featuring massive scenery and state-of-the-art special effects, this show is remembered for its large-scale technical elements and strong cast. With vibrant musical numbers, iconic characters, and stunning visual design, this production was presented in the spring of 2015 to sold-out crowds at FC.
Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST was produced at Floyd Central in 2007. Unlike the other shows in the lineup that were directed by Robbie Steiner, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST was directed by Chris Bundy.
Bundy, Floyd Central’s Director of Theatre Arts from 1996-2012, is known for producing visually beautiful productions, including this one. The show also features a number of FC alumni who can now be spotted working locally and nationally in theatre and many other fields. Notably, the role of Mrs. Potts was performed by Amy (Harpenau) Miller, who is now the Director of Theatre Arts at New Albany High School.
Rounding out the lineup is Floyd Central’s 2018 production of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. This musically-driven piece featured a robust team of student actors as well as members of the Floyd Central A Cappella Choir. Under the direction of Angela Hampton, the A Cappella choir helped to bring life and depth to the rich score written by Alan Menken (lyrics by Stephen Schwartz). This show uses some of the music from the Disney animated feature film but departs from the typical whimsical style that Disney is known for in favor of a darker view of the story that is more in keeping with the original Victor Hugo novel by the same name.
Streams of each production are scheduled so that patrons can purchase virtual tickets to specific performance times. There are six different times available to watch each show: Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and Sundays evening at 7 p.m.
NEWSIES will be presented the week of July 29, MARY POPPINS the week of August 5, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST the week of August 12, and HUNCHBACK the week of August 19.
Information and tickets are available at floydcentraltheatre.org and are $10 per household.
