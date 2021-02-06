INDIANAPOLIS — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Southern Indiana, according to the latest reported issued Saturday by the Indiana Department of Health.
Overall, 166 people have succumbed to the virus in Clark County, while 148 have died in Floyd County.
A total of 11,346 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 67 from the previous day. Another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
In addition, the report showed 2,855 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 637,987 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Fifty-six new cases were reported in Clark County, which has had 11,424 total. In Floyd County, 55 new cases were reported, bringing its total to 6,860.
To date, 2,999,073 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,989,069 on Friday. A total of 7,237,304 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 15.2% in Floyd County, nearly identical to the state's 15.3%. Clark County's was 18.1%
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of today, 681,965 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 205,712 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
