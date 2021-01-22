LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — In Floyd and Clark counties, the hospitals and health departments are working to get people vaccinated. The biggest hurdle is trying to get the highest at risk vaccinated with limited doses.
Since the COVID fatality rate is higher in the elderly, county health officials told WAVE 3 News that healthcare workers are doing what they can with what they’ve got.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said as the state’s vaccination phases keep rolling on, it’s going to take patience from everyone to get through the process.
“We’re making good progress through the tiers, but the great limiting step is the availability of the vaccine,” Harris told WAVE 3 News.
In Floyd County, he said about 300 people have been getting vaccinated every day. This week alone, 1,400 people will have gotten their shot.
Harris said now that it has been perfected, staff and volunteers can handle vaccines twice that amount; however, the allocation process has been problematic.
“There’s a myth [of], ‘I think these health departments are holding on to the vaccine.’ It couldn’t be further from the truth,” Harris said. “We got our last shipment on Tuesday and that vaccine was given on Wednesday. It’s literally shipment to arm.”
After the current vaccination phase in Indiana, which includes those aged 70 and older in Phase 1-B, those 65 and older and those with health challenges make up the next phase.
In Clark County, the county health officer explained that while those over 70 years old are getting vaccines, there is a real urgency to complete them.
“Ninety-three percent of our deaths has been in the ages of 60 and over [in Indiana],” Dr. Eric Yazel explained to WAVE 3 News. “We take what we can get, try to get [the vaccines] out there as soon as we can, and try and get it out to the highest of the high risk.”
Both health officials said since Joe Biden is now the president, they are expecting some changes with vaccine allocations.
