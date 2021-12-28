SOUTHERN INDIANA — Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health are preparing for a possible increase in COVID-19 cases over the next few weeks as a result of holiday get-togethers.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 63 new positive COVID-19 cases in Floyd County and 85 new positive cases in Clark County on Dec. 27. There were four new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County between Dec. 22-26 and no new deaths in Floyd County.
While the number of new cases is not out of the norm for the two counties in the past few weeks, President and CEO of Clark Memorial Hospital Martin Padgett said that they are unfortunately expecting to see a significant increase in the coming week after the incubation period from the holidays.
At Baptist Health Floyd, the director of hospital operations and emergency preparedness, Brian Cox, said that in the last several weeks they have seen a slight increase in COVID-19 patients from Thanksgiving.
“So we’re optimistic that it won’t be as bad as it was a year ago, but we are still watching that to see what the next two, three weeks hold, especially with the Omicron variant being a little more contagious and seeing people with that,” Cox said.
Cox said that they are seeing a slight uptick in the number of ICU beds being used for COVID-19 patients, rising from needing six of the traditional 16 ICU beds to 10.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel pointed out that it is not just ICU bed space that is a point of concern but also ICU nurses that are able to be staffed.
There are many spillover sites for ICU patients to be taken care of in other areas, Yazel said, but most facilities are barely able to staff the actual ICU with ICU-level trained nurses, let alone the spillover areas.
Padgett, Cox and Yazel all stated that they typically see an increase in volume around the fall and winter, but the added COVID-19 cases on top of those are just putting that number over the top.
According to Yazel, the U.S. hospital system generally operates at capacity, which just makes it more difficult to take in COVID-19 patients.
Clark Memorial Hospital is seeing significant increase in waiting times in the emergency room due to the surge in volume, Padgett said, which has resulted in the staff triaging patients, or seeing the most urgent cases first.
Cox said that they are not at the point where they are cancelling surgeries or moving things around to accommodate patients in the hospital, but it is something that they are always keeping an eye on and are concerned about.
Cox and Padgett both said they still want people to seek medical attention if they have concerns, but they want people to go to the proper places for care based on their symptoms.
“We obviously want people to still seek treatment and not defer that and not be scared, but making sure that they’re targeting that correct location should they need treatment,” Cox said.
In a letter to the editor published in the News and Tribune, Padgett and Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer shared lists of symptoms and where the most appropriate place to seek help would be.
Padgett said at Clark Memorial Hospital they, like all hospitals, have a plan in place in case they see a large surge of patients. The plan involves using nurse personnel that mainly work outside of day-to-day patient care, to assist nurses taking care of patients, rather than taking on their own team of patients.
Additionally, Padgett said that there are areas in the hospital that can be converted into spaces to see patients.
All three health professionals had the same piece of advice for people concerned about COVID-19: get vaccinated.
Cox said that of the COVID-19 patients they see in the hospital about 80% are unvaccinated, and just about 100% of patients in the ICU because of COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Though there is an antibody treatment that can help with COVID-19, Cox said that the version that is effective for the new Omicron variant is in low supply and thus being limited for those that are high risk.
“People have kind of gotten in the habit of ‘Oh well I could just go get some kind of treatment should I get it, instead of being vaccinated.’ We’re trying to really message that that’s not always the case,” Cox said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.