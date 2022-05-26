SOUTHERN INDIANA — Reports of increasing cases of COVID-19 across the country are being reported, and the same trend has been seen in Clark and Floyd counties.
As of Tuesday, there were 156 reported COVID-19 cases in Clark County and 96 in Floyd County. The state of Indiana as a whole reported 1,188 cases, a 95-case increase from last week.
These numbers of reported positives might not be the best indicator of what COVID-19 numbers are in the community because health officials report an increase in home testing.
“There’s just so much home testing going on that I think really having interpretable data at the local level is a challenge,” said Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County health officer.
While he said the county is definitely on the upswing with positive cases, he does not think the majority of positive tests are reported.
Instead, Yazel said, Clark County officials have been keeping an eye on hospitalizations at Clark Memorial Hospital.
“With that upswing, at least locally hospitalizations don’t seem to be rising at a corresponding level,” Yazel said, noting that severity of these COVID-19 cases is pretty low.
Dr. Tom Harris, Floyd County health officer, reported the same pattern in positive numbers, both an increase in cases but also an increase in home testing that goes unreported.
Harris said that they are assuming a fair amount of home testing is going on, because the health department has received an increase in inquiries about quarantine guidelines.
With the small bump in cases, Harris said it is unclear if the rise is going to be sustained. However, he said, they are most likely looking at an unsustained rise, considering the number of vaccinated individuals and people who have already had the virus.
Yazel said that now that they are quite familiar with the pattern of COVID-19’s rises and falls, they might expect another upswing in cases around the Fourth of July and school starting back in the fall.
“I’m hopeful that we’re past the surge point of things, in that as each strain comes through there does seem to be a decline in severity,” Yazel said.
His hope is that as each strain comes through and the severity level lowers, it will get to the point of just being a minor inconvenience.
Harris said that the state as a whole is only seeing 50% of the eligible population getting a booster shot.
Harris and Yazel both strongly recommend booster shots for those who are high-risk and immunocompromised.
In Floyd County, Harris said that they are doing a little better than the national average in terms of eligible people getting their booster shots. He said he is concerned that people are thinking that the pandemic is over when that is not necessarily the case.
Yazel said that they see an increase in people getting vaccinations each time a new demographic becomes eligible for its booster.
Quarantine guidelines have remained the same with five days of isolation and five days afterward of wearing a well-fitting mask when in public.
Harris said that masks are also a good idea for vulnerable individuals going into public while there is a rise in cases.
The COVID-19 surge has caused Community Montessori to adapt its plan for graduating seniors. The school told families in an email that those who cannot attend graduation in person because of COVID-19 can be virtually walked across the stage using Google Classrooms.
The school is also allowing graduates to drive by the venue at the New Albany Amphitheater, to receive diplomas and be cheered by the school staff.
