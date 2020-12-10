NEW ALBANY — One Southern Indiana (1si), the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties, has launched a webpage through which people can apply for open positions on state boards and commission. The website, www.1si.org/ibc, was created in consultation with the Office of the Governor as a way to geographically diversify the approximately 230 boards and commissions in the state of Indiana.
During a 1si member luncheon with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, he encouraged 1si President and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser to provide his office with qualified and viable candidates residing or working in Clark and Floyd counties for consideration on gubernatorially appointed state boards, commissions, committees, councils and task forces.
The organization responded, and after discussions with the governor’s staff, volunteered to act as an information hub and intermediary between interested Southern Indiana citizens and the Office of the Governor. The organization will collect resumes and required forms from interested residents and provide them with a list of openings from the governor’s office.
Michael Nossett, deputy general counsel for Holcomb, said, “On behalf of the governor, we are grateful for and excited about 1si’s efforts to help Hoosiers in Clark and Floyd counties learn more about engaging in public service with the state’s boards and commissions. We look forward to connecting with those willing to be considered.”
The webpage, www.1si.org/ibc, contains the state form, which is also available via email from suzanner@1si.org. This form is the single intake document used by the governor’s office for serving on a state board or commission. Those interested must also submit their professional resume. Due to the nature of disclosures required, both documents will be kept strictly private. Citizens can request their name be put forth for consideration for as few as one and as many as five positions.
A confidential database of interested individuals will be kept by the 1si communications department and be transferred to the Office of the Governor at least four times annually. Should a request come from the governor’s office for recommendations to fill an immediate opening, 1si will transfer the name and information of every person who has expressed an interest in serving that capacity.
Chesser said, “We are happy to provide this service both to the citizens of Southern Indiana and the governor’s office. It is a great opportunity for those who live in our communities to help 1si carry the message of Southern Indiana to Indianapolis while also providing an opportunity to serve our state. I anticipate there will be a lot of traffic on the webpage as we welcome all citizens, 18 or older, to volunteer for a position that suits their interest and talent.”
Individuals do not need to be associated with 1si, or a member of 1si, in order to submit or be considered. In addition, every Clark and Floyd County citizen who has submitted the required paperwork, regardless of age, race, gender, orientation, disability, nation of origin or religious or political affiliation, will be presented to the Office of the Governor, which is completely responsible for the final decision.
