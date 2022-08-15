FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County is preparing to move forward with plans to establish a new government center on Grant Line Road and redevelop the City-County Building in downtown New Albany.
The Floyd County Commissioners and the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority will consider Tuesday whether to enter into public-private partnerships to complete both projects.
The planned projects include the creation of a Floyd County Government and Life Center at the Floyd County North Annex on Grant Line Road, as well as the conversion of the City-County Building into the Floyd County Judicial Center. The county owns the 17-acre annex, and the Building Authority owns the City-County Building on Hauss Square.
The board of directors for the Building Authority will conduct a public hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, which will feature a review of committee recommendations for a development team. The board will then vote whether to approve an agreement with a recommended private development team for the planned judicial center.
The Floyd County Commissioners will take similar action on the North Annex project at its 6 p.m. meeting, which will include a public hearing and a vote on whether to enter into an agreement with the recommended development team for the planned government center.
Both meetings will take place at the Pine View Government Center in New Albany.
For the Judicial Center project, a review committee is recommending the Building Authority enter into an agreement with a development team led by Garmong Construction Services.
For the North Annex project, the review committee is recommending that the Floyd County Commissioners enter into an agreement with a team led by the Koetter Group.
New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority Board Member Scott Stewart said Tuesday’s meeting “truly is the end of the beginning, because now the serious work starts.”
“It will be a parallel path, because there are two separate projects, and you have two separate owners,” Stewart said.
Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer said Tuesday’s meeting will be a “major milestone” as the county proceeds with plans for the two projects.
“We actually get to start defining and looking through the scope of each project,” he said. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with stakeholders and the public and our new partners as we really start shaping what do we need to do now and 50 years in the future.”
In recent months, two separate review committees consisting of county government leaders, Building Authority representatives and local citizens have have reviewed the requests for proposals (RFPs) and issued the recommendations for the two projects.
It was a “highly-competitive process,” Stewart said. Four teams consisting of 21 companies competed for the judicial center project, while three teams consisting of 19 companies competed for the North Annex project.
In 2020, a building condition assessment revealed extensive issues throughout the City-County Building, including outdated HVAC, elevators, plumbing and electrical systems. The county is now the sole tenant of the government building, since the City of New Albany moved into its own city hall within the past year.
Building Authority Superintendent Chuck Edwards emphasizes the need for a "total renovation" of the City-County Building.
“The building is 61 years old,” he said. “It has served the residents of Floyd County well for those 61 years, and it’s a testament to how well things were built during that time frame. When it was built, it was a state-of-the-art building, but all the building systems have surpassed their useful life by 20 to 30 years.”
The redevelopment of the downtown New Albany building into a judicial center will involve expanded space for courtrooms and criminal justice offices.
The North Annex facility, located near Sam Peden Community Park, is unused except for Floyd County Solid Waste operations, and it is in poor condition, according to Stewart.
The county is considering a mixed-use facility at the annex site that could house Floyd County’s administrative offices, including auditor, treasurer, recorder, assessor, surveyor, commissioners, council and more.
The county is considering partnering with local agencies for potential use of the Grant Line Road site, which could include a library branch run by the Floyd County Library and a senior center run by LifeSpan Resources.
Moving forward, Stewart said there is a need for clarity regarding the county’s needs and expectations for two projects.
“The first step of this period is you negotiate a scoping agreement so there is no confusion about what needs to happen during the scoping period,” he said. “Then the scoping period commences, and that’s where the rubber meets the road where the county is quite specific as to its expectations and its budget.”
Stewart said the Grant Line Road property offers plenty of potential for private development, which would reduce the cost for the county to pursue a government center on the site. It would also be an accessible spot with plenty of parking space.
The center would also provide the opportunity to “reinvigorate Community Park,” he said.
“The idea is to look at it quite holistically — how can this be a public-private partnership that can one, ensure the best value to the taxpayers, but also provide a significant boost to the quality of life and quality of place of our community,” Stewart said.
Kamer said there are a lot of questions from community members about the two projects, and he encourages input from local residents. He encourages residents to attend the meeting or watch online.
He said that while the project partners will be announced on Tuesday, the Floyd County Commissioners and the Building Authority are not yet committing money toward the projects.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger said planning the future of the county’s facility projects is like solving “one huge jigsaw puzzle.” The future of the Pine View Government Center remains unclear, and the county is also considering a new location for the Floyd County Health Department, now located on Baptist Health Floyd property.
The health department could potentially move into the M. Lucille Reisz Building, a county-owned building on East Spring Street in New Albany now being used for probation and community corrections.
Schellenberger said while he wasn't initially in favor of the Grant Line Road option for the government center, he is pleased with proposals he has seen from various developers.
"I'm open-minded when I see what was presented to us by different groups," he said. "I think Grant Line Road is a very good option, and it will help that area out there to grow."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.