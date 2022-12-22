FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Commissioners are considering the formation of a new fire district that would combine services in Greenville and Lafayette townships.
At Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners discussed the possibility of creating the new Highlander Fire Protection District, but the ordinance to create the new district was tabled. The Floyd County Commissioners will consider the matter again at a special meeting scheduled for next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Local attorney John Kraft spoke Tuesday on behalf of the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District. Since 2020, Lafayette has managed fire/emergency services for Greenville Township Fire Protection District, but the proposed action would consolidate the two districts.
Kraft said consolidation would be a "more economical thing to do," and it would be "a move in the right direction for the county."
The proposed plan would involve keeping the two existing fire districts in place until their debt is paid off, and it "doesn't allow for any type of double taxing" during the transition as the new Highlander fire district is established, he said.
Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer said he would like to learn more about the possible effects on taxpayers if a new district is formed, particularly for Greenville residents. He wants to see a tax assessment and/or feedback from the Department of Local Government Finances about the tax impact.
If he learns that there would be a substantial effect on taxpayers, he would like to survey residents before proceeding.
"I do support this, but I want to be hyper-diligent," Kamer said.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger expressed support for the proposed Highlander district, saying it would improve services not only for Lafayette and Greenville but also for neighboring communities such as New Albany and Georgetown to have the larger, fully-manned district serving the community.
Rick Fox, attorney for the Floyd County Commissioners, said he wants to know more about the potential ramifications of creating a new district. This includes seeking assurance from the Department of Local Government Finances (DLGF) that there would be no issues with funding the continued operations of Lafayette and Greenville during the transition.
He wants to "make sure we're on solid ground passing this so we don't mess up the levy," he said.
"My concern is that the DLGF when they look at this could potentially say you've established a new fire district and that expires the two underlying districts," Fox said. "That would in turn mean that your underlying levy is gone."
According to Kraft, the new fire district would not have a levy until 2024 if the commissioners pass the ordinance to establish it this December. The Greenville and Lafayette districts would continue operations in 2023.
Shawn Carruthers, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said he is "100% in favor of the fire district and wants to see it happen as soon as possible. He also wants to learn more about potential legal ramifications and effects on the taxpayers, and he hopes for questions to be answered at the special meeting.
In recent years, county officials have explored the possibility of combining Floyd County fire and EMS services into a unified district, but they have not reached a consensus on the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.