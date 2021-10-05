FLOYD COUNTY — The county commissioners approved a variety of motions at their Tuesday meeting, including a contract with the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and the county’s trick-or-treat hours of Halloween.
The contract between the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and the county parks department came as a result of a grant given by Kosair Charities. The $150,000 was given to the parks department to aid in the construction of the accessible playground at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park.
Because Kosair Charities cannot donate to government entities, the donation went through the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, which has a 2% fee for such transactions, meaning the parks department owes the foundation $3,000.
At the meeting, Floyd County Parks Department Superintendent Roger Jeffers referred to the contract as housekeeping to ensure the fee is paid, noting that the department has already received the funds for the new park.
Additionally, the commissioners approved the county’s trick-or-treat hours to be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
