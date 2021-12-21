FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Commissioners at their meeting Tuesday approved a new stormwater ordinance, which included an affidavit addressing farmers’ concerns with stormwater fees.
The Floyd County Stormwater Board approved the addition of the affidavit into the ordinance that allows farmers to deem themselves an active farmer by showing proof of a Schedule F tax form and a farmer’s ID. Once considered an active farmer, they will only have to pay the $39 annual stormwater fee that residential landowners pay.
Without the affidavit the standard is for agricultural landowners to pay $39 annually as well as additional charges based on the amount of impervious surfaces on the owners’ properties.
One Floyd County cattle farmer, Dale Mann, takes issue with this because residential homes also have impervious surfaces and he said it’s unfair for agricultural landowners to pay more every year.
Mann has been following the issue of stormwater fees since at least 2003, when he says the county promised the Farm Bureau that they would lower the rate of all agricultural landowner stormwater fees to match those of residential landowners.
The affidavit is one of various credits that farmers are able to apply for to receive rate reductions. Mann said that farmers already do not like the credits that exist so adding a new one is unhelpful.
Mann also has an issue with this affidavit because he says that not all farmers file the Schedule F tax form because they do not make enough income to do so.
“They might have income, but it’s not worth them filing,” Mann said.
The affidavit says that if the county assessor’s office finds that the requirements of the affidavit are not met, then they are subject to paying retroactive user fees for up to three years.
Commissioner president Shawn Carruthers said at the stormwater meeting on Tuesday that this affidavit will allow farmers to have immediate relief to lower their fees.
“Going into next year we’ll take a deeper dive into the whole credit process but this gives immediate relief to farmers so that they can have the benefit of using one ERU [Equivalent Residential Unit],” Carruthers said.
Carruthers and Commissioner John Schellenberger have both been proponents of lowering fees specifically for farmers but not for all agricultural landowners, which this ordinance amendment will do.
Commissioner Tim Kamer has been an advocate for lowering stormwater fees for all agricultural landowners, and was the only member of the Floyd County Stormwater Board who voted against the affidavit. He raised questions at the meeting about how this affidavit can be enforced.
“How do we plan on enforcing this thing without introducing any legal risks? How do we qualify what’s an active farmer? Who’s going to walk around or drive around and look at the properties and specify that a property is or is not active? And how’s that not going to introduce lawsuits for us?” Kamer said.
Schellenberger said that just the two requirements, Schedule F form and farmer’s ID, are going to be all that is used to determine who is an active farmer.
Though some people took issue with the affidavit, Schellenberger said at the stormwater meeting that it is just a credit and no one is required to fill it out.
The commissioners have been determining for several years how to address this issue of fee fairness while also ensuring the stormwater budget does not see a large deficit.
Looking at stormwater fees going forward, Schellenberger said that the county is doing a study through Stantec, to determine the total amount of Equivalent Residential Unit (ERUs) in the county.
The study will survey 10% of all parcels in the county to determine the number of ERUs, which will be compared to the budget to determine a flat rate for all landowners, which could be lower or higher than the current $39 fee, according to Schellenberger.
The contract with engineering company Stantec will be signed in February and the study will be completed six months afterward.
Schellenberger said that besides the addition of the affidavit, other changes in the ordinance are just basic cleanup in language. One example Stormwater Director Chris Moore gave at the commissioner meeting was that the old ordinance, adopted in 2007, still showed that there was both a New Albany and county assessor, even though there is only a county assessor now.
Moore also said that the new ordinance needed to be updated to reflect changes in policy, rules and regulation, as well as to make grammatical changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.