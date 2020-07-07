NEW ALBANY — It’s not the “sanctuary” status a local Second Amendment group was hoping would be declared, but the Floyd County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday citing their support for governing authorities and the Constitution.
Titled the Constitutional Assurance Resolution, the measure recognizes a “higher authority” and the commissioners inability to supersede existing laws and hierarchy. It also supports the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and state and national laws.
“We only have so much authority in the state of Indiana. All three of us heavily support the Second Amendment and all other amendments,” said Commissioner Tim Kamer, sponsor of the resolution.
The resolution is similar in nature to what had been requested by Floyd County 2A, but “we’re looking at this in a much more broad, contextual manner,” Kamer said after reading the resolution aloud during the commissioner’s first in-person meeting in over three months.
One of the founders of Floyd County 2A, Greenville resident Marty Schindler, said the resolution lacked some of the wording that had initially been proposed.
“It’s way watered down from what I submitted to them,” he said. “I’ll submit it to the state group and they’ll make the final decision if they consider it to be enough to say ‘Floyd County supports it’ to use it for the state run. If not, I guess we’ll give it another run to see what we can do.”
The state group is Indiana 2A. The goal is to galvanize enough support at local levels to make a case before state officials to rebuke any attempts to limit or change gun rights protected by the Second Amendment, Schindler said.
In March, the Floyd County Council approved a resolution specifically backing the Second Amendment. Schindler and Floyd County 2A wanted the legislative wing of county government, the commissioners, to approve a mirroring resolution to the council measure.
Schindler said the Second Amendment sanctuary status movement stalled momentarily over the past few months due to the pandemic, but he believes it is coming back with renewed energy.
There’s general concern among gun owners that legislation could be enacted that would limit their rights and potentially hamper their ability to protect themselves and others, he continued.
“None of that stuff is keeping guns out of criminals hands. It’s keeping guns out of the hands of guys like me that carry every day to protect my family and to protect myself, or who purchase a gun to protect my house period or to go hunting,” Schindler said.
“I don’t think it should be up to anybody to decide if I need five bullets in my gun or 10 if I’m out in public, especially with the way things are today.”
The county commissioners are slated to meet next on July 21.
