The Floyd County Council voted 4-3 Wednesday night to approve a judicial Local Income Tax that will be levied to cover the council’s projected $1.8 million budget shortfall.
The judicial LIT rate was previously agreed to be .07%, which council president Denise Konkle had said would cost the average taxpayer about $50 per year. However, council member Dale Bagshaw moved during the meeting to lower the tax to .04%, which was approved 4-3 by the council.
“I thought it was a compromise,” Bagshaw said. “It wasn’t .07%, it wasn’t zero.”
The four who voted for the measure were Konkle, Bagshaw, Brad Streigel and Tony Toran. The three who voted against were Danny Short, Jim Freiberger and Connie Moon.
Konkle declined to specify how much the .04% rate would cost taxpayers per year after other council members pointed out those figures cannot be known exactly ahead of time. Tim Stricker, financial consultant at the Reedy Group, estimated it would be approximately $28 per year.
Stricker also said there is a 20-year sunset, or expiration, period on the tax.
Floyd County residents packed the room during the meeting, leaving hardly a seat empty to observe and share their opinions about the tax during public comment. Eight people took to the podium to speak directly to the council about why they oppose the tax, and many more piped up with questions and comments during the remainder of the meeting.
Konkle said while no one wants to raise taxes, without the judicial LIT the county doesn’t have the revenue stream to pay its expense stream. Bagshaw said this is because last year the county did not receive many funding sources from the state they previously received, leaving the council with $1.7 or $1.8 million in lost revenue.
“It’s revenue that this body, through no fault of our own, we don’t have,” he said. “If we don’t do something — and there’s a lot of options — we’re going to have to make serious cuts in services. Government can and should provide services for the community, and basically somebody’s got to pay for it.”
Joseph Moore, a Floyd County resident, said he believes the county has wasted millions in duplicated parks, 911 and animal shelter services, money that could have been used to address the shortfall. He said the council needs to have reasonable, planned-out growth, not “helter skelter-like” growth.
“Everything [the council] has asked for, out of all the meetings I’ve attended, I don’t think I’ve ever seen them turned down for anything,” he said. “They shouldn’t be put up on a pedestal above every other department or function in this county. I think this council needs to clean itself before expanding for money.”
Many citizens who spoke indicated the council’s decision would factor into the way they vote in the next council election.
“Maybe you listen, maybe you don’t, but every person who puts their name on there, let it be known I’ll work against you every step to make sure you don’t get re-elected,” Greenville resident Brendan McCormick said.
Georgetown resident Doug Keiter said he feels the judicial LIT is taxation without representation.
“We have no recourse,” he said. “I feel like this is just your hand in my wallet and telling me ‘Tough, I want your money, I need you to make money so I can take more of it,’” he said.
While the tax can cover up to half of the county’s judicial staffing expenses, it remains unclear whether the tax can be used for staff members like probation officers, community corrections and the prosecutor’s office. The council is still waiting on a ruling from the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance to determine how far it would go. Community members criticized the council for passing a tax without knowing what exactly it will cover.
Councilmember Danny Short said some of the council members have put in a lot of work to identify areas to cut and find revenue rather than approve a new tax.
Floyd County Auditor Diana Topping attended Wednesday’s meeting as a citizen. She said she feels the judicial LIT is rushed — that the council had a year to make a budgeting plan, but has scrambled within the past month to find a solution to its problems.
“I think we have done some of the best planning that has been done in the county’s history,” Konkle said. “We have hired a consultant, we have been doing 5-year plans, we knew exactly what we were doing last year. There are some things we can do, I agree. Not to do this at all is irresponsible, in my mind. I haven’t seen a full plan from these guys — they keep saying they have a plan, but I haven’t seen one that gets us from where we need to be.”
Bagshaw’s idea of lowering the judicial tax rate from .07% to .04% was introduced publicly for the first time Wednesday night. The motion was approved 4-3 by the council.
According to Indiana code, a two-thirds vote, with unanimous consent of the members present, is required to approve an ordinance of a legislative body on the same day or meeting at which it is introduced. Typically, an ordinance must have two readings, Bagshaw said, which would have to happen at separate meetings. However, one council member moved to suspend the rules for unanimous consent, to allow the council to also hold the second reading during Wednesday’s meeting.
Attorney Steve Langdon said the council was legally allowed to do this, but an audience member countered the claim.
“According to state statute 36-24-7, you cannot do that,” she said.
“OK, you can,” Langdon replied. “You can sue.”
Bagshaw, along with council member Tony Toran, said the council is following Langdon’s lead. If the council’s motion to have both readings Wednesday night is challenged in the future, the council will have to put lowering the tax rate on the agenda for a second meeting, Bagshaw said.
Community members left dissatisfied with the outcome of the meeting.
“It wasn’t transparent,” Pat Harrison said. “They didn’t even understand what they were trying to sell us.”
“As a person, as an individual, it’s not going to be impactful to me,” Floyds Knobs resident Scott Faucher said. “But as a community, it’s going to be very impactful to some.”
