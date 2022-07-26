FLOYD COUNTY — In a special workshop Monday the Floyd County Council came to a consensus on how to move forward with raises after receiving the results of a salary study.
Though no official vote was taken, the council decided to move forward with a proposal that gives pay raises to employees who are lagging behind the internal base, or the minimum salary set for different job categories in the county.
The salary study, completed by Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele and Associates in June, divided the jobs in the county into six categories.
The three categories with an internal base are: Computer, Office Machine Operation, Technician (COMOT); Labor, Trades and Crafts (LTC) and Professional, Administrative, Technological (PAT).
There are 70 employees in the COMOT categories, 58 of whom are being paid lower than the internal base. The other 12 COMOT employees are being paid more than the internal base.
For LTC employees, five of the 12 are being paid lower than the internal base and seven are being paid above it. Of the 57 PAT employees, 40 are making less than the internal base and 17 are making more.
Part-time employees were not included in these numbers.
If the council goes forward with the consensus reached at its workshop, only those who are making less than the internal base would receive a raise next year.
Employees making equal to or more than that base would not see an increase in their salaries in 2023 under this proposal.
An internal base was unable to be determined for the other three categories Protective Occupations, Law Enforcement (POLE); Executives (EXE) and Special Occupations (SO).
Along with developing a number for an internal base, the salary study determined what the low, mid, and high points of external market salaries are for each category.
The external market included Bartholomew, Boone, Clark, Grant, Hancock, Harrison, Howard, Jefferson, Kosciusko, Morgan, Scott, Warrick, Washington and Wayne counties, as well as Bullitt County in Kentucky, New Albany, Jeffersonville and Louisville.
For the categories without an internal base, the council decided to move forward with either the external low-point or external mid-point.
Most of the council agreed that it would be best to implement the raises with the 2023 budget, going into effect on Jan. 1.
Council vice president Denise Konkle noted that this is just the council's starting point and members are hoping eventually to get the salaries on par with the external market.
Though the council decided it was best to move forward with moving employees up to the internal base, it was unclear what their plan is for cost-of-living adjustments or COLAs.
In the past the council has discussed attempting to keep up with COLAs to prevent salaries from lagging in the market. The salary study showed they are facing the results of not having done that in previous years.
Council member Danny Short was hesitant about implementing a COLA in 2023 with the first increase to salaries. He suggested giving the raises in the 2023 budget but holding back on a COLA until January 2024.
The council noted that they are working with the Reedy Financial Group to complete a sustainability study on the proposed plan to increase salaries. The study will help the council determine how they can afford the raises going forward.
The Reedy Financial Group is expected to present the information to the council at the Aug. 9 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.