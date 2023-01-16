FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County officials are still uncertain about how to proceed with proposed building projects.
The Floyd County Commissioners and Floyd County Council met Friday for a joint meeting to discuss their thoughts on potential projects, including the conversion of the City-County Building into a judicial center and the building of a new administrative building on Grant Line Road.
On Friday, county officials overwhelmingly agreed that renovations must take place in downtown New Albany for the judicial center, but the majority of council members voiced hesitation on progressing with the Grant Line road project as presented.
In December, the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to OK the preliminary plan, but it will need to be approved by the Floyd County Council, the county's fiscal body, before the projects can move forward.
The New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority's preliminary plan for the two projects involves the building of a new administrative center at the county's North Annex, located at 3005 Grant Line Road.
It would also include an extensive remodel of the 61-year-old City-County Building in downtown New Albany. The
Preliminary estimates for the projects include $25-$30 million for the Grant Line project and up to $30 million for the renovation and conversion of the City-County Building.
Councilman Brad Striegel said he wants to move forward with the judicial center project, and while he likes the idea of the Grant Line project, he would like to see modifications to the plan.
"My heart is there [for the Grant Line Road project]," he said. "I think it could turn out to be something great for the community — something that adds to our quality of life."
He experienced "sticker shock" when he learned the projected cost of the Grant Line Road project.
"So I would be in favor of developing Grant Line Road, but maybe on a smaller scale," Striegel said. "Maybe it's just [completing] infrastructure and then see how it unfolds."
Danny Short, a member of the Floyd County Council, said the total cost for both buildings is too high for him to support, and he wants to explore different options.
"I don't think some people or some departments have come to us in good faith with actually what they need [but] with a list of what they would love to have in a perfect world, which I get, but there's been no pullback from that," he said.
Short said he believes leasing should "still be on the table" as the county considers the next steps for government buildings. He also mentioned the possibility of the Floyd County Library building a new library at the North Annex property and using the downtown library building for county government.
Denise Konkle, a member of the Floyd County Council, said she is a "go" for the justice center project, but she wants to explore options to cap the price at $25 million.
She feels the county should "hold on" with the Grant Line Road project.
"For me, Grant Line is on hold, because I think we need to do some more work," she said. "I'm not saying Grant Line's the wrong idea."
Konkle said she is concerned about the tax impact, saying a home valued at $225,000 could see a $346 annual increase in taxes if both projects proceed.
A representative from Reedy Financial Group told the Floyd County Commissioners in December that Floyd County's tax burden would be a "minimal impact" compared to the rest of the state.
Councilwoman Connie Moon voiced several concerns about the proposed plan, noting that some residents want a "one-stop shop" for county government.
This sentiment was echoed by Councilman Dale Bagshaw, who acknowledged the need for a remodel but said he wants county residents to have one place to go for county government. However, he is not a "total no" on the Grant Line project.
"If I've got county business I want one place I've got to go," he said. "And like I've stated many times, right now it's one of our issues. We have five places to go."
Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable said his opinion of the project is a "heavy yes" for the downtown project "even if we have to spend more money than proposed."
For the Grant Line Road building, his opinion is a "heavy no" for the project as proposed.
He would like to see more private partnerships for the Grant Line Road project "to sort of build out from the inception" of the project, and he does not feel the plan is the "absolute best at this point in time."
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger said when county officials first started discussing the idea, he was opposed to the Grant Line Road idea, and he believed that everything should be combined downtown.
However, he has changed his mind since looking at the potential plans for the property, and he supports both the downtown judicial center and the Grant Line Road project. He proposed looking into other options for the tax structure.
"We're trying to adapt our potential tax structure for $60 million, and what I suggested a couple of weeks ago is to maybe bring the tax structure down to something that you all feel comfortable with — let's say $50 million," Schellenberger said. "Let's think outside the box as far as how we're going to finance this."
Tim Kamer, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said he is "all in" for the Grant Line Road project, and he is seeking consensus from county officials on how to proceed with both projects.
The Koetter Group was selected in August as the development team for the Grant Line project, and Kamer said he wants to make sure the county is "not dragging them along."
He believes the company would be willing to do preliminary site work even if the actual building project does not immediately move forward.
"We need to deep dive, have some discussions and get consensus, and in six months say, this is the direction that we want to go with this property," Kamer said.
When the City-County Building was constructed, it was not easy for officials to make the project happen, Kamer noted. He urged officials "look beyond just today."
"[In 60 years], it has to be still standing and still in good shape and not dilapidated to where it's falling apart," Kamer said.
The Floyd County Council will further discuss the possibilities for county government buildings at a Jan. 27 meeting, and the commissioners and council will meet for another joint meeting on Feb. 17 to discuss the issue.
New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority Board member Scott Stewart said he is grateful to the commissioners and council for seeing the need to move forward quickly with the judicial center project.
Stewart said the building authority looks forward to "working closely" with the council to discuss the possibilities for the Grant Line property.
"We do understand, as well, when you look at the proposed relocation of administrative offices to Grant Line Road, that is a big commitment, and we recognize the council's need to better understand what that entails as far as vision, as far as synergy with Community Park and private development that could offset the cost," he said.
Stewart said there "have been so many cans kicked down the road" in Floyd County, and he would like to see the Grant Line project move forward.
