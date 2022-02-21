FLOYD COUNTY — Serving his second term on the Floyd County Council, Republican Dale Bagshaw is now seeking election as New Albany Township Trustee.
Running unopposed in the May primary, Bagshaw will be on the ballot against Democrat incumbent David Brewer for the seat this November.
Should Bagshaw win the election next fall, he will be required to give up his seat on the council two years before the end of his term. If that's the case, a Republican caucus will be held to fill his seat for the remaining two years.
Bagshaw was Floyd County’s highest vote-getter in the 2020 election, and was elected as the council’s president in January.
Over a decade ago, Bagshaw, as a lifelong resident of New Albany, decided to stop sitting around and complaining about local government and get involved instead.
“[I] lost my first couple of races but stayed in the process and then got elected to the county council…I’ve always wanted to serve the public and get involved in the process,” he said.
Through his six years on the council, Bagshaw said that he has enjoyed going to meetings and being able to help people in the county by pointing them in the right direction.
Now, Bagshaw is looking to help the community in a more individualized role, in contrast to serving the broader county like in his at-large council position. He described the trustee job as being more specific and people-oriented.
Bagshaw said that the role of the trustee’s offices in the county has changed over the years.
“Specifically in Floyd, it’s more evolved into an office of benevolence of local government,” he said.
The trustee’s office offers a variety of services, including assistance with burials, utility bills, cemetery maintenance, rent and mortgage assistance and emergency homelessness amongst other resources.
Bagshaw said he views the trustee’s office as a resource office. If someone comes in and needs something the office does not provide, as trustee, Bagshaw said he would be able to guide them to where they can get help.
Along with his stint in local government, Bagshaw said that his experience on various boards and his religion make him a good fit for New Albany Township trustee.
Bagshaw has served on several boards, including the farm bureau, plan commission and Friends of Division Street School. He said he wants to be involved in the community, so he also attends ribbon cuttings, school board meetings, city meetings and other county and city events.
“That would possibly be an asset to have this job, because I am so involved in this community I know what other resources are available besides county government,” he said.
Because he enjoys helping and directing people, Bagshaw said he has also been a deacon at his church for 35 years.
Bagshaw also credits his religion as being a reason he would fit the role of trustee.
“Because of my faith I could have a sense of compassion for people and also a sense of accountability for people,” he said.
When people are looking for assistance, Bagshaw said that “sometimes it might just help to have an older guy like myself to give you some encouragement.”
Bagshaw has not listed any changes he would make thus far if elected, but he first wants to get to know the staff and get into the seat before making widespread changes. He said he does plan to get ahold of the office’s budget before the election, and look at it from an outside perspective.
Though he does not know of other major changes he would make, Bagshaw is thinking about where the office might be relocated to as the City-County Building undergoes renovations.
Bagshaw said he has enjoyed being on the council but wants to serve the community in a new way.
“When you're in politics you're always looking for other ways you can serve…sometimes it's good to move around a little bit to get different perspectives of local government,” he said.
